Is it just me, or are more and more people getting married in registry offices?

Perhaps is because I'm edging towards the end of my twenties and I'm in that phase where everybody seems to be engaged. Or, it's because post-Covid, destination weddings have become popular again and therefore there's more brides and grooms doing the legal bit in the UK first (besides, any excuse for lots more weddings is good enough for me).

From what I've noticed through fiancée friends, and what is seemingly apparent on every influencer in their late twenties-early thirties on my social media feeds, is that the attire chosen to marry in a registry office is more playful, fun, and perhaps not something they'd walk down the aisle in.

© Getty Images Sophie Habboo opted for Vivienne Westwood for her UK wedding to Jamie Laing in 2023

It could be a minimalistic mini, or it could be something with daring cut-outs, sultry lace or dramatic feathers.

Whether it's the calm before the storm of a show-stopping wedding abroad, or it's a pared-back home grown wedding with little fuss - we've found stunning dresses for a registry office ceremony that you're guaranteed to wear again (if, you want to).

How we chose:

Style: I've found minis, midis and maxis with various silhouettes, sleeve-lengths, patterns and fits to hopefully give inspiration for a variety of tastes. I also used my fashion expertise to pick out dresses that either on trend right now, will be in the future or are timeless, and they're dresses I think are suitable for wearing on multiple occasions. Unlike the typical wedding day attire, there are no long trains involved.

Cost: These pieces start from £95 for those who want something affordable, and range up to around £1,500 for those who want a special investment piece.

10 Registry Office Wedding Dresses You’ll Wear More Than Once:

1/ 10 Mini Dresses Belted Embellished Bouclé Mini Dress Self-Portrait Self-Portrait is the epitome of sophisticated glamour. This short-length version of the Princess of Wales' midi dress features a playful pleated skirt and the brand's classic bouclé jacket upper-half. £480.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 2/ 10 Zenni Dress Reformation Timelessness at its finest. I am obsessed with the boat neckline of this ivory dress which looks so elegant. Plus, the fitted waist with an A-Line skirt creates a flattering silhouette. Switch your wedding accessories for colourful sandals heels and a bright blazer on a summer's evening. £298.00 AT REFORMATION 3/ 10 Meredith Strapless Bow Midi Dress Meshki Bows are a huge trend for 2024. I love that this oversized bow at the back gives a simple strapless mini an elegant touch. Whether it's for NYE, the red carpet or a special birthday, flirty dress will definitely be coming back out to play. £139.00 AT MESHKI 4/ 10 Candice Silk Mini Dress Rixo A friend of mine is getting married at Chelsea Town Hall in April and has chosen this stunning Rixo dress for her UK ceremony. I love the sixties inspired silhouette plus the ostrich feather hemline to add some glamour without being too dramatic. £650.00 AT RIXO 5/ 10 Midi Dresses Hemingway in Palais De Tokyo New Arrivals New Arrivals is one of my favourite labels right now for elevated, glamorous dresses. This halterneck piece is cut to perfect. Not only do I love the contemporary high collar style neck, but it also has pockets. €790,00 €632,00 AT NEW ARRIVALS 6/ 10 Bridal Ophelia Crêpe Midi Dress Rebecca Vallance There's nothing I love to wear more for an elegant party dress code than pearls. This stunning Rebecca Vallance dress features dainty pearls dotted all over, plus three bows in the centre. It perfectly combines timelessness with a modern, playful edge. £745.00 AT MYTHERESA 7/ 10 Ruffle Stretch-Satin Midi Dress Sandro The styling of this dress by the brand already proves is perfect for occasions outside of the registry office. Pair with some white sandal heels or court stilettos for an elegant wedding look. £359.00 £215.40 AT SELFRIDGES 8/ 10 Maxi Dresses Fossil Dress Georgia Hardinge Alongside being the perfect dress for balmy wedding day, the playful pleating screams summer holiday chic. I can see the foil-coated chiffon glistening under a Spanish sunset... £495.00 AT GEORGIA HARDINGE 9/ 10 Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress Taller Marmo The sheer popularity of this particular dress proves that it can be worn for multiple occasions. Taller Marmo's one-shoulder feather dress reached cult-status in 2023, and we're predicting it will be a winner yet again in 2024. £1,560.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 10/ 10 Julia Crepe Maxi Bridesmaid Dress Pretty Lavish I know this dress is designed for bridesmaids, but I think it's wholly appropriate for saying "I Do" in. The champagne colour is the perfect alternative for those who aren't looking for a brilliant white dress. Plus, the folded bandeau silhouette gives this minimalistic maxi some major elegance. £95.00 AT PRETTY LAVISH

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.