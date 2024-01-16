The Spring 2024 bridal collections you need to know about

Even for those of us who aren't 2024 brides, wedding season feels like it's approaching thick fast (cue: outfit panic). So if you're the one in the hot seat saying "I do" later this year, the feeling is bound to be accelerated.

As a late 20-something-year-old, I always find myself looking at bridal trends to add to my Pinterest board in the hope that soon I shall be shopping for my own. But in the meantime, let me window shop for you instead...

Lots of the trends floating around mainstream fashion agendas are also high on the bridal dress code for 2024: think 3D florals, bows and sheer lace. If statement detail isn't for you, the quiet luxury aesthetic is still trending, with simple silk gowns and 90s minimalistic silhouettes also popular in collections this year, giving classic looks a touch of contemporary.

Whether you need a registry office outfit, a gown for a chateau in the South of France gown or a whimsical balmy summer dress for a beach-clad ceremony, here’s the 2024 bridal collections you need to know about.

Whistles

The Melody Dress - Whistles

For those who are looking for timeless minimalism, Whistles’ new collection is for you. Feminine, pared-back silhouettes are at the top of its design agenda. A handful of new season styles have been added to its signature heroes collection including a corset top and skirt for those wanting to eschew a dress, a cowl-neck maxi with a tie back (pictured), a classic v-neck dress and more. Quiet Luxury never looked more elegant.

Galia Lahav

The Uma Dress - Galia Lahav

The bridal maestros at Galia Lahav presented its ‘Amor’ and ‘Encanto’ collections for Spring 2024. Whilst Amor is its couture collection inspired by the opera Carmen, my eyes were immediately drawn to Encanto which “celebrates the power of weddings & the blossoming of true love.”

From feminine sheer lace to translucent glitter corsets and 3D florals, the Encanto collection is perfect for brides who want to combine statement elegance with classic silhouettes.

Dune

Devotional 185 shoe - Dune

Lest we forget, footwear is an important part of the day, whether style or comfort is at the top of your agenda. Dune unveiled its SS24 footwear and accessories collection at the end of December, and its styles are varied enough to suit every bride, from sandals to wedges, flats to trainers. The Melodie's ribbon tie pair are perfect for incorporating the balletcore trend into your day, whilst Devotional 185 are the ultimate pair for high-octane opulence.

Rixo

The Bradshaw Dress - Rixo

Rixo’s “New Bridal” collection infuses modernity with its signature vintage designs. Classic silk jacquard featuring cut-outs, 60s mini dress silhouettes with trending bows and one-shoulder sequin dresses with gilded heart waist belts. Depending on what you're shopping for, Rixo's website breaks its bridalwear down into registry, ceremony and party.