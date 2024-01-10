10 chic aviator sunglasses to shop in 2024

Slim-lined oval specs are so 2023, there’s a new silhouette on the rise and they’re already loved by the likes of Rita Ora, JLo and Kendall Jenner.

I know we’re smack bang in the middle of the cold season with little to no sun in sight, but it can't hurt to start looking for your next summer or winter sun wardrobe essential, can it? After all, a good pair of sunglasses is practically a medically prescribed preventative for your eyesight, thus meaning that your new purchase is detrimental to your health… You’re welcome.

MORE: 5 Sunday outfit ideas under £100

RELATED: Winter Sun: Fashion tips for the jet-setting crowd

© Gotham Rita will forever and always be a chunky sunglasses lover

From coloured tinged lenses to oversized frames, here a 10 seriously chic chunky aviator sunglasses to shop right now.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have included a mix of high street and luxury branded sunglasses to ensure that all budgets can get amongst this trend.

Silhouette: Each sunglass style in this list meets the ‘chunky aviator’ criteria.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

1/ 10 Whirlpool Sunglasses AIRE These affordable rose-tinted lensed aviator style specs are perfect for when out and about. If you’re like me and are prone to losing or breaking things, especially during festival season, then these are a great option that looks chic but won’t hurt your heart a little too much if they don’t stick around for long.

£37.00 AT REVOLVE 2/ 10 Paula's Ibiza mask sunglasses Loewe As far as perfect peep protectors go, these Loewe numbers are the creme de la creme. Made from a bold acetate frame in glowy tortoiseshell and finished off with a sky-blue tinted lens, these bad boys will elevate any outfit (even your pj’s.)

£310.00 AT MY THERESA 3/ 10 Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses Free People Another great affordable option is these frames from Free People. Available in seven colourways, there's a tinted lens colour to match every outfit. This particular style also benefits from scratch-resistant lenses so you can spend more time enjoying yourself and less time worrying about putting them back in the case whilst you’re mid mosh pit. £22.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 4/ 10 Aviator sunglasses Bottega Veneta Made from the dreamiest buttery yellow acetate these Bottega baddies are certified cool in more ways than one. I love the exaggerated frame size and think they would look incredible with a matching tonal outfit.

£350.00 AT MY THERESA 5/ 10 Bronson D-frame acetate sunglasses Tom Ford Tom Ford is known for creating some of the chicest sunglasses in the game and these Bronson D-frames are no different. The light brown lens paired with the bold black frame creates a classic retro vibe Rita Ora would be sure to approve of.

£340.00 AT NET A PORTER 6/ 10 Aviator sunglasses Lanvin After all, 2024 is the continuation of Year of the Girl, so why not lean in and get your chunky sunnies in a blush pink colourway? I am obsessed with the transparent-ness of these frames as I think they pack a punch whilst still looking elegant and classy. This style is perfect for those who want to stand out but don’t want to be stopped in the street for outfit pic inspo.

£250.00 AT LANVIN 7/ 10 Retro aviator sunglasses with yellow lens Only & Sons Keeping things simple, these Only & Sons yellow-lensed aviators from ASOS are the perfect accessory to add when you’re running out of the house. I think these would look great with another yellow accent either in the form of a shoe or dainty bow in your hair.

£12.00 AT ASOS 8/ 10 Monokel Jet Sunglasses Arket Brown is most definitely trending, and let’s be honest, it goes with everything. Made from organic, biodegradable acetate, these chocolate brown delights will turn any outfit into a certified slay.

£140.00 AT ARKET 9/ 10 Smoke & Night Sunglasses Oscar Deen Fraser If you’re on the hunt for a little more coverage, these ombre effect lensed sunnies from Oscar Deen Fraser are perfect. These would make the ultimate everyday accessory as they are a good size and are in a very stylable colourway.

£130.00 AT END. 10/ 10 Duke aviator titanium sunglasses Jacques Marie Mage If you’re someone who wears a lot of gold jewellery, do me a favour and add these to your wishlist right this second. Made from titanium metal these sunglasses are both durable and stylish, meaning they’re an investment that will be you for many, many years to come.

£830.00 AT MATCHES

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.