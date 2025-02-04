Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best flat mules for stylish city stepping
Subscribe
Best flat mules for stylish city stepping
Digital Cover wish-list© Getty Images

8 flat mules for stylish city stepping

From Maison Margiela to Martine Rose, discover the best flat mules for everyday wear

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mules are the unsung heroes of the shoewear department. The ultimate fusion of comfort and polish, these effortless kicks bridge the gap between off-duty ease and boardroom poise. 

Echoing the laid-back appeal of clog-like silhouettes (think shearling-lined UGG slip-ons) they exude easy-breezy cool. Yet, with a pointed toe or a sleek leather finish, they rival the elegance of a classic loafer, with brands such as Gucci and Prada springing to mind. 

This hybrid nature makes the humble flat mule a perennial staple: slide into a structured pair for power dressing with edge or embrace soft, padded styles for an elevated take on loungewear. 

Mules are a fashion week favourite© Getty Images
Mules are a fashion week favourite

Whether minimalist or embellished, flat mules are the chic answer to modern versatility. No laces, no fuss, just unadulterated style. 

Plus, they remain wildly popular. Following the rapid ascension of the Birkenstock ‘Boston’ last year, we’ve witnessed a wave of similarly designed shoes pepper the shelves. 

So, we decided to round-up our favourite. From in-office wear to weekend mooching, discover the best flat mules for each and every occasion. 

Best flat mules for 2025:

  • Women's Princetown Slipper

    Gucci

    Gucci's slippers are synonymous with refined luxury. These polished mules feature the house's signature horsebit hardware, elevated by a beige and ebony original GG canvas construction with a leather lining. A true classic.

  • Fur-Trim Flatform Mules

    Charles & Keith

    Available in three different colourways to suit all, these darling mules offer a playful spin on everyday dressing. Featuring a timeless black finish and an extravagant fur-trimmed lining, the flats will put a stylish spring in your step with ease. 

  • Denim Lace-Up Mules

    Acne Studios

    Crafted in Italy, Acne Studios' denim mules are a Y2K dream. A point-toe silhouette and lace-up detailing make for the ultimate early Aughts statement. 

  • Satin Logo Ballet Mule

    MM6 Maison Margiela

    A dainty option with an avant-garde edge, Margiela's sweet ballet flats boast a backless design crafted from shimmering ebony-hued satin. 

  • Brown Eyelet Metal Sabot Loafers

    Toga Archives x SSENSE Exclusive

    It's official - corduroy is back and better than ever. These statement kicks by Toga Archives are replete with stand-out detailing. A buffed leather slip-on style in chocolate brown dotted with ·buckles, eyelets, studs, and graphic hardware? Sign us up.

  • Brown Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules

    River Island

    Hop on the snuggly shoe bandwagon and treat yourself to some uber-affordable new slip-ons. River Island's suedette options in chocolate are bang on trend for 2025, perfect for seeing through the winter in style. 

  • Brown Square Toe Buckle Mules

    Martine Rose

    Martine Rose has been topping our brand radar as of late, and these hart-embellished mules will prove why. Kooky and cute in equal measure, the luxury slip-ons will amplify any high-end in-office look.

  • Leather Mules

    Calvin Klein

    Simple, sleek and sophisticated, with these Calvin Klein mules you cannot go wrong. A black patent design is completed by silver logo hardware and a streamlined silhouette. Add to bag with imediate effect.

How we chose:

  • How we chose: Mules are highly versatile in design, therefore we've chosen both trend-led clog-esque options and classic silhouettes.
  • Price range: As this is a varied round-up, we've included gems from both the high street and high fashion circles - perfect for all budgets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More