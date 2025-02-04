8 flat mules for stylish city stepping

Mules are the unsung heroes of the shoewear department. The ultimate fusion of comfort and polish, these effortless kicks bridge the gap between off-duty ease and boardroom poise.

Echoing the laid-back appeal of clog-like silhouettes (think shearling-lined UGG slip-ons) they exude easy-breezy cool. Yet, with a pointed toe or a sleek leather finish, they rival the elegance of a classic loafer, with brands such as Gucci and Prada springing to mind.

This hybrid nature makes the humble flat mule a perennial staple: slide into a structured pair for power dressing with edge or embrace soft, padded styles for an elevated take on loungewear.

© Getty Images Mules are a fashion week favourite

Whether minimalist or embellished, flat mules are the chic answer to modern versatility. No laces, no fuss, just unadulterated style.

Plus, they remain wildly popular. Following the rapid ascension of the Birkenstock ‘Boston’ last year, we’ve witnessed a wave of similarly designed shoes pepper the shelves.

So, we decided to round-up our favourite. From in-office wear to weekend mooching, discover the best flat mules for each and every occasion.

Best flat mules for 2025:

Women's Princetown Slipper Gucci Gucci's slippers are synonymous with refined luxury. These polished mules feature the house's signature horsebit hardware, elevated by a beige and ebony original GG canvas construction with a leather lining. A true classic. £720.00 AT GUCCI

Fur-Trim Flatform Mules Charles & Keith Available in three different colourways to suit all, these darling mules offer a playful spin on everyday dressing. Featuring a timeless black finish and an extravagant fur-trimmed lining, the flats will put a stylish spring in your step with ease. £79.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Denim Lace-Up Mules Acne Studios Crafted in Italy, Acne Studios' denim mules are a Y2K dream. A point-toe silhouette and lace-up detailing make for the ultimate early Aughts statement. £206.00 AT MYTHERESA

Satin Logo Ballet Mule MM6 Maison Margiela A dainty option with an avant-garde edge, Margiela's sweet ballet flats boast a backless design crafted from shimmering ebony-hued satin. £450.00 AT END.

Brown Eyelet Metal Sabot Loafers Toga Archives x SSENSE Exclusive It's official - corduroy is back and better than ever. These statement kicks by Toga Archives are replete with stand-out detailing. A buffed leather slip-on style in chocolate brown dotted with ·buckles, eyelets, studs, and graphic hardware? Sign us up.

£296.00 AT SSENSE

Brown Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules River Island Hop on the snuggly shoe bandwagon and treat yourself to some uber-affordable new slip-ons. River Island's suedette options in chocolate are bang on trend for 2025, perfect for seeing through the winter in style. £22.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Brown Square Toe Buckle Mules Martine Rose Martine Rose has been topping our brand radar as of late, and these hart-embellished mules will prove why. Kooky and cute in equal measure, the luxury slip-ons will amplify any high-end in-office look. £565.00 AT SSENSE

Leather Mules Calvin Klein Simple, sleek and sophisticated, with these Calvin Klein mules you cannot go wrong. A black patent design is completed by silver logo hardware and a streamlined silhouette. Add to bag with imediate effect. £140.00 AT CALVIN KLEIN

How we chose:

How we chose: Mules are highly versatile in design, therefore we've chosen both trend-led clog-esque options and classic silhouettes.

Mules are highly versatile in design, therefore we've chosen both trend-led clog-esque options and classic silhouettes. Price range: As this is a varied round-up, we've included gems from both the high street and high fashion circles - perfect for all budgets.

