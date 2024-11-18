10 Studded bags that are perfect for 2025

Once the hallmark of punk style, we’ve recently seen a rise in studded accessories. From belts to ballet flats, there’s been an array of studs sweeping the fashion scene and descending into the mainstream market.

The piece that really stands out that we’re swooning after? The studded bag. First seen on the AW24 runways of Acne Studios and A.W.A.K.E. Mode, we then saw other designers such as Khaite and Alaïa follow suit and release their own iterations. We don’t see the trend losing momentum anytime soon, so this is absolutely a style we’re going to be taking with us into 2025.

This studded style was spotted on Acne Studios AW24 runway

Accessories have the ability to instantly transform any outfit. If you’re stuck in a styling rut, sometimes the answer isn’t to change your clothes, but your accessories. By adding a statement piece such as a studded bag, it can alter the overall feel and leave you feeling like you’ve got a brand new wardrobe. It adds a tougher edge to any girly look, or enhances a simple outfit and makes it feel more elevated.

We’ve rounded up the best studded bags available to buy now, from investment, designer styles to high-street gems that will easily slot into your wardrobe and have you reaching for it over and over.

How we chose:

All of the bags I have chosen feature studs. Whether they are suede, leather, everyday tote or classic clutch, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Studded Leather Shoulder Bag & Other Stories The Details Composition: 100% Leather An easy way to add a studded bag into your everyday outfit is through a classic shape, such as this & Other Stories shoulder bag. Big enough for all of your essentials, it will easily slot into your everyday look. £125.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Oskan Soft Zipped Bag Isabel Marant The Details Composition: 100% Bovine Leather Isabel Marant is a key player when it comes to studded pieces. From belts to bags, their studs adorn a number of their accessories and are a great investment piece that will last for years to come. £990.00 AT ISABEL MARANT

Studded Mini Bucket Bag Zara The Details Composition: 100% Polyurethane Zara is our go-to high street brand to find trend led pieces that look a lot more luxe than their price tag suggests. We love the drawstring closure of this bucket bag for an everyday staple. £27.99 AT ZARA

Elena Small Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag Khaite The Details Composition: 100% Leather Khaite's Elena bag has had every fashion editor in a chokehold. Its boxy shape and oversized studs hit the trend nail on the head and is an investment piece that you'll be using for years. £1,710 AT NET-A-PORTER

Everyday Stud Mini Hobo Bag Russell & Bromley The Details Composition: 100% Leather We love the slouchy silhouette of this Russell & Bromley bag and its studded detailing adds a daring edge to any look its paired with. £275.00 AT RUSSELL & BROMLEY

Studded Shoulder Bag H&M The Details Composition: 100% Polyurethane If you're on the hunt for a studded bag that won't break the bank, this H&M style is the one. With a much more luxe feel than its price tag suggests, its the perfect high street option. £19.99 AT H&M

Studded Mini Vegan-Leather Tote Bag Stella McCartney The Details Composition: 100% Vegan Leather Featuring Stella McCartney's signature zipped edge detailing and crossbody strap, this vegan-leather tote bag is a great investment piece to add to any wardrobe. £895.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Black Luz Studded Mini Bag Whistles The Details Composition: 100% Polyester There's nothing we love more than finding a dupe of a designer piece that we've been lusting after for a fraction of the cost. This Whistles bag will elevate any evening look. £99.00 AT WHISTLES

Faux Leather Studded Sling Shoulder Bag Marks & Spencer The Details Composition: 100% Polyurethane M&S has quickly become a go-to for us for trending pieces. We love the contrasting studs on this piece and will easily add a bold finish to your outfit. £39.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Studded Leather Bucket Bag Alaïa The Details Composition: 100% Leather Studs are a recurring embellishment for Alaïa, so it comes as no surprise that this one is at the top of our wishlist. We love the oversized studs and its circular handle adds a sleek finishing touch. £2,020.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

