Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Aquarians 2025

Aquarians, born under the sign of the water bearer, are known for their individuality, intellect, and visionary thinking.

As natural humanitarians, they’re driven by a desire to improve the world, often embracing unconventional ideas. Their strengths lie in creativity, independence, and an open mind, making them progressive and inspiring.

However, these kooky individuals can be aloof and emotionally detached, preferring logic over feelings, which may come across as cold. These air signs are fiercely independent, sometimes to the point of stubbornness, and dislike restrictions on their freedom. So, authoritarian figures are a hard pass.

Despite their quirks, their innovative spirit and strong sense of justice make them truly magnetic and unique individuals. Take Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston and Oprah for example - all beloved Aquarians with their own individual sense of style and effervescent personality.

Shopping for these adventurous signs can be a colourful experience. The easy modus operandi would be to opt for water-themed pieces, such as starfish-print clothing (hello, Versace) swimwear and beach attire.

Yet, Aquarians also love to travel, making backpacks, weekender totes and journals a surefire hit. Even better if the product in question is crafted from recycled materials - better for them and the world which they care so deeply about.

Discover the top tier gifts to bestow upon your favourite Aquarian below.

Best gifts for Aquarians 2025:

Zodiac Pendant Necklace Mejuri Hand-crafted from 18 karat gold vermeil featuring an beautiful, spinning disk and dotted with white sapphire, this Mejuri treasure will delight any luxury loving Aquarius.

£128.00 AT MEJURI

Tommy Beaded Bag Aquarius Staud Staud's hand-beaded bags are true gems. This zodiac-themed piece of arm candy depicts a stunning air sign visual and is crafted from vegan leather. Perfect for late night partying. £285.00 AT STAUD

14 Karat Gold Green Amethyst Stud Earrings Mateo Mateo's emerald-cut green amethyst earrings are truly exquisite. Made in New York, these timeless studs are made from 14 karat gold and feature butterfly fastenings for extra stability. A stunning heirloom to pass down for generations to come. Plus, amethysts are the Aquarius birthstone, making these jewels even more sentimental. £530.00 AT LIBERTY

Set of 4 Fish Tumblers Ichendorf Milano Transform your table into a colourful oceanscape with these Ichendorf Milano tumblers. Each glass is home to a petite glass fish, making every tipple oodles of fun. £65.00 AT SOUS CHEF

Rolltop Rucksack Rains Aquarians love ot travel, meaning a sleek, waterproof backpack is essential. Our first choice is this Rains number, featuring a futuristic blue hue and spacious design. £105.00 AT RAINS

Travels and Experiences Panama Notebook Smythson The perfect travel companion, Smythson's turquoise pocket notebook, which is bound in cross grain lambskin, contains 128 gilt-edged pages for documenting your adventures aboard. £36.00 AT SMYTHSON

La Mer Scoop Neck One Piece Seafolly Seafolly's aqua swimsuit combines an Aquarian's two favourite things - water and positive change. Peppered in starfish, this versatile piece is made from 80 per cent recycled nylon, providing a better option for both your swimwear collection and the environment. £125.00 AT SEAFOLLY

Mini Zennor Mermaid Gold Necklace Dainty London Inspired by the Mermaid of Zennor, a beloved Cornish tale, the 'Zennor Necklace' embodies the ocean's mystery and Cornwall's maritime heritage. This dainty 2cm mermaid pendant hangs on an 18 karat gold vermeil satellite chain with a gold star charm. Presented in a luxe ocean-blue box, it’s a timeless, enchanting treasure. £95.00 AT DAINTY LONDON

Father Figure L/S Polo Praying Typically, Aquarians don't mesh well with authority figures. Praying's preppy polo will show them who is boss. £54.00 AT PRAYING

Aquarius Star Sign Print Brut A comedic piece to enhance your home interior, this Aquarius print by Brut brilliantly captures the essence of these altruistic air signs. £85.00 AT CUEMARS

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Aquarians, and their unique quirks, in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Aquarians, and their unique quirks, in mind. Price: This gift guide features a range of prices to suit all budgets, no matter how big or small.

