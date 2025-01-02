Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Capricorns 2025

Ah, Capricorns. The zodiac's most hard-working overachievers, hustling their way through life with a curated to-do list and a penchant for subtle flexes.

These no-nonsense star signs are walking cocktails of ambition and practicality, seasoned with just enough charm to keep it manageable for friends and family.

Gifting them requires strategy. They loathe clutter but love anything that appreciates their never-ending grind. Think timeless over trendy: a leather-bound planner for plotting world domination, luxe candles to set the mood for their next power move, or a luxe espresso machine for late-night scheming, scribbling and scribing. And if all else fails, cashmere - because luxury is the way to a Capricorn’s heart.

While this might not be your chance to go OTT with the presents, it doesn’t mean you have to be frugal. Capricorns may have straight-to-the point personas, but one can easily get creative with gifts for these honest earth signs.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Capricorn Sienna Miller often marries fashion and function

Case in point? Capricorns are softies on the inside, yet sometimes need some help when it comes to tuning into their inner emotions. Cue the slew of cosy homeware, snug knits and hot water bottles to allow them to fully indulge in their feelings.

Style-savvy Capricorns such as The Princess of Wales, Michelle Obama and Sienna Miller demonstrate that the proof is in the pudding. Practicality is king when it comes to shopping for said winter babies yes, but fashion-forward gifts needn’t be boring. Functional fashion is key.

So, without further ado, discover the best gifts for Capricorns 2025 and treat your loved one to a practical, personal piece to cherish forever.

Best gifts for Capricorns 2025:

Capricorn Zodiac Knitted tTop Christian Dior Pre-Owned Luxury-loving Capricorns will adore this sleeveless black wool-cashmere blend top by the one and only Christian Dior. Featuring an apt Capricorn Zodiac motif in intarsia knit, this staple piece has been designed with a ribbed scoop neck, ribbed cuffs, and hem. £914.00 AT FARFETCH

Le Teckel Bag Alaïa Alaïa's 'Le Teckel' shoulder bag draws inspiration from its namesake, the French word for 'dachshund.' Crafted from studded Capricorn-themed goat suede, it features leather top handles with a logo-stamped luggage tag. Despite its sleek design, it offers ample space for everyday essentials, making it a luxe, practical choice for picky star signs. £2,200.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Orange (Hardback) Wendy Cope Wendy Cope's The Orange is a charming collection of poetry celebrating life's simple joys. With wit, warmth, and relatable themes, it captures moments of happiness, love, and humour - perfect for Capricorns who could use some emotional thawing. £10.00 AT WATERSTONES

Capricorn Zodiac Bracelet Missoma A fairly self-explanatory one this, but a quick win nevertheless. Made from 8kt recycled gold plated vermeil on recycled sterling silver, Missoma's personalised bracelet is a long-lasting piece of eye candy to delight any astrology fan. £49.00 AT MISSOMA

Icon Low Faux-Fur Snow Boots Moon Boot Perfect for snow days in the mountains and stylish nights out at aprés, these joyful, beaded Moon Boots combine retro charm with modern warmth. A win-win. Featuring plush faux-fur uppers, durable soles, and iconic branding, they provide comfort, style, and functionality. Capricorn-coded to a T. £290.00 AT FARFETCH

Capricorn Wellness Journal Papier Jot, scribble and plan world domination your colourful journey with Papier's themed productivity journal - the ideal gift for success-hungry star signs. £23.40 AT PAPIER

Mini Lip + Cheek Werk Milk Makeup Perfect for rushed mornings, Milk Makeup's 'Lip + Cheek (6g)' is a twist-up multitasker for cheeks and lips. Its creamy formula delivers a dewy flush and pop of colour, simplifying makeup on the go. £22.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Eleanor Bowmer Zodiac China Mug Anthropologie Can't gift them a whole coffee machine? This playful mug will do the job beautifully. Driven, determined Capricorns need their coffee to keep their minds whirring, making this illustrative homeware goodie a must-have for the kitchen cupboard. £14.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Baby Pen Case in Navy Pebble Aspinal of London Hard-working Capricorns need suitable stationary to see them through, so who better to look to than Aspinal of London? This adorable yet classic baby pencil holder is perfect for storing their favourite fountain pens. Luxurious and little, it packs and practical punch. £55.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

Quilted Hot Water Bottle Cover Damson Madder Hey Capricorns, life needn't be so full-on all the time. Snuggle up and relax with this covetable hot water bottle, complete with fanciful baby pink frills - because not everything in life needs purpose. £25.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.