Y2K sandals are super trendy right now - here are 8 pairs I'm shopping

Sandals are the bane of any fashion lover’s existence.

The summer shoes often suffer from awkward straps, clunky soles, and an unfortunate resemblance to orthopaedic footwear. Their open-toe design can highlight unkempt feet, while Velcro closures and gladiator styles obliterate any chance of being in the realm of chic. The personification of function over fashion.

However, Y2K designs offer a glimmer of hope. If you’ve treated yourself to a cheeky flick through Vinted or Depop, you will have noticed an influx of Noughties designs pepper the feed. Think floral appliqués, butterfly motifs, diamanté detailing and kitten heel silhouettes. Paris Hilton would be proud.

Y2K sandals are hot property among Gen Z - and for good reason. Fun, flirty and ever-so pretty, these tongue-in-cheek styles are the perfect talking point for sun-drunk European getaways and tropical island adventures.

Not only are these sexy sandals an ode to fashion’s cheeky side, but they also happen to be my kryptonite. A pair of crocheted floral Moschino ‘Cheap and Chic’ kitten heels may have slipped and fell into my Vinted basket only mere hours ago…

Tired of chunky soles? Scroll on for the cutest, sassiest Y2K sandals on the market.

Best Y2K sandals to shop right now:

Branded Wedge Sandal Coperni Coperni's wedged flip flops have been burned into my imagination for quite some time. The perfect Groovy Chick shoe, these platform slip-ons are chunky Y2K perfection. £350.00 COPERNI

Lourdes Black Sandals Miista Miista's floral kitten heels have been topping my summer wishlist for quite some time. Featuring a sleek black hue with a hand-painted flower motif with a 3D effect, this fairytale shoes are cute, kitsch and chic rolled into one. £275.00 AT MIISTA

Florence Sandal With Cherry Print Coach Coach's adorable slides are set to be a summer hit. Showcasing a gorgeously girlish cherry print with a cushioned EVA sole and comfortable padded footbed, these playful kicks are perfect for fun-loving dressers. £125.00 AT COACH

Tarisha Denim 4G Peony Logo Sandal Guess Denim is at the heart of Y2K style, and these dreamy denim slides by Guess are ideal for those wanting to inject their outfit with some Noughties nostaglia. £85.00 AT GUESS

Red Platform Sandals Dries Van Noten Chunky and cherry red, these fabulous kicks by Dries Van Noten will add the perfect dose of patent punch to any spring-into-summer look. £625.00 AT SSENSE

Bes 65 Metallic Leather Mules The Attico Party the night away in true Nicole Richie style with these silver heeled sandals by The Attico. Featuring a crinkled finish and open pointed toe, these designer mules are a radiant choice.

£255.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Chelsea Platform Mule Sandal Kurt Geiger I was going to gatekeep these, but I'm feeling generous today. Kurt Geiger 'Chelsea Flatform Mule sandals' are not only comfortable, but boast a stunning gold metallic woven raffia that pair perfectly with a tan. I've already got mine - time to get yours. £179.00 AT KURT GEIGER

Gold Beaded Kitten Heel Sandals River Island What would quintessential 00s style be without gemstones? Funky and cute in the most colourful way, these affordable gems will get the party started in no time. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from high street to high fashion, so all can enjoy a touch of 2000s goodness

Style: Ranging from flats to kitten heels, each item in this list perfectly encapsulates the flirty, fun nature of the Y2K era

