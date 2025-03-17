Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Y2K sandals are super trendy right now - here are 7 pairs I'm shopping
Digital Cover wish-list© Getty Images

Y2K sandals are super trendy right now - here are 8 pairs I'm shopping

From Coperni to Miista, discover the Noughties slip-ons to know about this summer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Sandals are the bane of any fashion lover’s existence.  

The summer shoes often suffer from awkward straps, clunky soles, and an unfortunate resemblance to orthopaedic footwear. Their open-toe design can highlight unkempt feet, while Velcro closures and gladiator styles obliterate any chance of being in the realm of chic. The personification of function over fashion.

However, Y2K designs offer a glimmer of hope. If you’ve treated yourself to a cheeky flick through Vinted or Depop, you will have noticed an influx of Noughties designs pepper the feed. Think floral appliqués, butterfly motifs, diamanté detailing and kitten heel silhouettes. Paris Hilton would be proud.

Y2K sandals are hot property among Gen Z - and for good reason. Fun, flirty and ever-so pretty, these tongue-in-cheek styles are the perfect talking point for sun-drunk European getaways and tropical island adventures.

Not only are these sexy sandals an ode to fashion’s cheeky side, but they also happen to be my kryptonite. A pair of crocheted floral Moschino ‘Cheap and Chic’ kitten heels may have slipped and fell into my Vinted basket only mere hours ago…

Tired of chunky soles? Scroll on for the cutest, sassiest Y2K sandals on the market.

Best Y2K sandals to shop right now:

  • Media Image

    Branded Wedge Sandal

    Coperni

    Coperni's wedged flip flops have been burned into my imagination for quite some time. The perfect Groovy Chick shoe, these platform slip-ons are chunky Y2K perfection.

  • Media Image

    Lourdes Black Sandals

    Miista

    Miista's floral kitten heels have been topping my summer wishlist for quite some time. Featuring a sleek black hue with a hand-painted flower motif with a 3D effect, this fairytale shoes are cute, kitsch and chic rolled into one.

  • Media Image

    Florence Sandal With Cherry Print

    Coach

    Coach's adorable slides are set to be a summer hit. Showcasing a gorgeously girlish cherry print with a cushioned EVA sole and comfortable padded footbed, these playful kicks are perfect for fun-loving dressers.

  • Media Image

    Tarisha Denim 4G Peony Logo Sandal

    Guess

    Denim is at the heart of Y2K style, and these dreamy denim slides by Guess are ideal for those wanting to inject their outfit with some Noughties nostaglia.

  • Media Image

    Red Platform Sandals

    Dries Van Noten

    Chunky and cherry red, these fabulous kicks by Dries Van Noten will add the perfect dose of patent punch to any spring-into-summer look.

  • Media Image

    Bes 65 Metallic Leather Mules

    The Attico

    Party the night away in true Nicole Richie style with these silver heeled sandals by The Attico. Featuring a crinkled finish and open pointed toe, these designer mules are a radiant choice.

  • Media Image

    Chelsea Platform Mule Sandal

    Kurt Geiger

    I was going to gatekeep these, but I'm feeling generous today. Kurt Geiger 'Chelsea Flatform Mule sandals' are not only comfortable, but boast a stunning gold metallic woven raffia that pair perfectly with a tan. I've already got mine - time to get yours.

  • Media Image

    Gold Beaded Kitten Heel Sandals

    River Island

    What would quintessential 00s style be without gemstones? Funky and cute in the most colourful way, these affordable gems will get the party started in no time.

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from high street to high fashion, so all can enjoy a touch of 2000s goodness

Style: Ranging from flats to kitten heels, each item in this list perfectly encapsulates the flirty, fun nature of the Y2K era

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

