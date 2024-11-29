Everything I want from the NET-A-PORTER Black Friday sale

As a Style Writer, the Black Friday sale I most look forward to is the Net-A-Porter one. It’s my chance to finally shop my never ending wishlist for a fraction of the cost, and this year it’s up to 50% off.

After launching their sale on 26th November, the retailer are now offering an extra 15% off of selected sale items. I’ve been swooning over a lot this year, and with Christmas upcoming, I tend to cash in on the sales and use this as an opportunity to do all my gift shopping in one go (myself included, obviously.)

At the moment, there are an astounding 17,522 items in the sale, which can be quite overwhelming and difficult to know where to start. Personally, what I usually recommend is going through your own wishlist to see if any of those items have been added to it, as you know these are pieces you really want and aren’t impulse buys due to the reduction. Next, I recommend having in mind what it is you’re looking for - if it’s a gift, what is it you want to get them?

Or, alternatively, if you’re like me and like to scour the lot to find a hidden gem you may have missed before, get yourself settled down with a cuppa tea and dedicate yourself to the task.

Is there a discount code?

No. Discounts are being applied to products under the Cyber Weekend tab, so there’s full transparency on how much it costs - very handy rather than trying to keep track of how much your basket is going to cost and having miscalculated. The extra 15% discount is then applied at the checkout.

I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up my ten favourite picks from the sale to get you in the mood for shopping.

How we chose:

I took my time with this edit due to the sheer amount of pieces in the Net-A-Porter sale. It's about quality and not quantity and I have scoured through all of the pages on their site to narrow my edit down to ten pieces, ensuring they are either known brands, have a great discount, or are pieces I personally own so I can justify spending more on them.

Availability: All pieces I have included in my edit have a range of sizes left to buy to ensure that they won't sell out too quickly.

All pieces I have included in my edit have a range of sizes left to buy to ensure that they won't sell out too quickly. Brands: I have included a range of brands to ensure that there are different price points in my edit that appeal to a variety of budgets.

Sofie Recycled Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans Tove The Details Composition: 60% Recycled Cotton, 40% Cotton Eligible for extra 15% discount Editor's note: One thing I'm missing from my wardrobe is a good pair of jeans. This Tove pair have a straight-leg fit and I love the light blue wash finish of them. For me, jeans are an investment piece and will last for years so I'd rather spend a bit more on them for a good quality pair.

£238.00 (SAVE 30%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Nuit 55 Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps Gianvito Rossi The Details Composition: 100% Nappa Leather Editor's note: I love a slingback heel and this tortoiseshell finish pair have really caught my eye. Personally I think they can be styled in so many different ways and would instantly elevate any outfit, from jeans to a mini skirt.

£438.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Recycled Gold Vermeil, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Necklace Completedworks The Details Composition: Recycled Gold Vermeil, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Editor's note: When it comes to gifting for my family or close friends, a special piece of jewellery is usually my go-to. I love this dainty necklace from Completedworks and their sculptural pendants make for a chic finish and would be a wearable, every day piece.

£148.00 (SAVE 50%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Gayia Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Recycled-Acetate Sunglasses Chloé Eyewear The Details 100% UV Protection Comes with a case Editor's note: If there's one thing I love investing in, its a good pair of sunglasses. I love the sleek cat-eye shape of this Chloé pair and their mulitcoloured speckled finish sets them apart from others and make them a real statement piece in your collection.

£204.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Monarch Medium Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag Tom Ford The Details Composition: 100% Leather Editor's note: A handbag is a true investment piece, and what better brand to get at a discount than Tom Ford? It's classic shape and simple yet sleek design makes this one a go-to style for any outfit. I love the deep brown colourway for a softer finish than black.

£1,470.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER

90s Pinch Waist Leather-Blend Straight-Leg Pants Agolde The Details Composition: 50% Recycled Leather, 30% Polyurethane, 10% Viscose, 10% Polyester Eligible for extra 15% discount Editor's note: Whilst I own leather trousers, I've not yet found a pair that I love. This Agolde pair instantly caught my attention, with their high-waist fit and straight-leg finish, they would be a staple in any wardrobe and instantly make an outfit feel more put together.

£294.00 (SAVE 30%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Gown Taller Marmo The Details Composition: 8% Acrylic, 22% Viscose; Trim: 100% Feathers (Ostrich) Editor's note: With party season on the horizon, Taller Marmo is my go-to brand. I love this dusky pink dress with its feather trim. I don't believe in the "only wear it once" mantra - if you love it then wear it at every opportunity you get.

£945.00 (SAVE 50%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket Toteme The Details Composition: 100% Shearling; Trim: 100% Leather Editor's note: Another thing I don't mind making an investment in is outerwear. I absolutely love this jacket from Toteme - its classic shearling aviator style with contrasting black leather trim such a sleek style that will be in your wardrobe for years to come.

£1,374.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Nuage Cable-Knit Alpaca And Merino Wool-Blend Sweater Dôen The Details Composition: 50% Alpaca, 50% Merino Wool Editor's note: When it comes to my winter wardrobe, there's no such thing as too many jumpers and I buy more every year. This oversized cable-knit style from Dôen will be such a classic style in any capsule wardrobe and I'd style with leather trousers and boots.

£341.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER

Lynn Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots Loeffler Randall The Details Composition: 100% Leather Eligible for extra 15% discount Editor's note: I already own a pair of Loeffler Randall boots and they are without a doubt the most comfortable boots I have ever owned. Mine are a simple classic black pair, so next on my list is this brown mock-croc pair.

£374.00 (SAVE 40%) AT NET-A-PORTER



Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.