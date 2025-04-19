The Interiors Edit: The best maximalist homeware pieces to shop this spring

Maximalism is making a comeback, proving that more is truly more when it comes to interiors. Bold patterns, layered textures, and eclectic furniture pieces come together to create spaces full of personality and charm.

But how do you embrace the maximalist aesthetic without tipping into chaos? Interior designer Rosanna Falconer, a creator, consultant and the designer behind the illustrious interiors of Julie’s in Notting Hill (amongst many other places including private members’ clubs), shares her expert insights.

Mixing patterns in a way that feels curated and balanced is key. “Layer with intention. Choose patterns that complement each other through shared colours to avoid clashing. Solid-coloured elements, like walls or furniture, act as anchors to keep the space grounded and prevent patterns from overwhelming the room.” She also suggests varying the scale of patterns and mixing in different textures to create visual interest without making the design feel cluttered.

Rosanna designed the interiors of Julie's in Notting Hill

Rosanna emphasises that working with smaller spaces is still possible. "You can still go bold! Consider colour-drenching the room or using striking wallpaper to make an impact. Add a patterned rug to anchor the space and install pendant or wall lights if floor lamps are too bulky. Utilise vertical space by hanging mirrors, artwork, or shelves. The key is being creative—maximalism doesn’t need a lot of square footage to shine."

Furniture plays a crucial role in the maximalist look, and Rosanna advises using standout pieces. "Start with unique, statement-making pieces - think a striking light fixture, an eye-catching mirror, or a chair or sofa with a distinctive shape. Maximalism is all about colour and variety, so don’t shy away from bold patterns and rich hues. The motto is: more is more, but always choose items you genuinely love and can live with long-term."

So, which pieces of Julie’s would she like for herself? The lighting. "If I could, I’d absolutely steal the Clematis chandelier made by Jess Wheeler. Then the entire Ladies' bathroom—the floral wallpaper, matching sink skirt, and shell mirror—it’s a beautifully cohesive space, full of charm and character."

For sourcing maximalist treasures, Rosanna recommends 1stDibs, Vinterior, and eBay for antiques or finding artists for bespoke pieces. Whether vintage or contemporary, the key to maximalism is balance and careful consideration.

Shop our edit of the best maximalist interiors pieces:

How we chose:

All the pieces listed are based on an expert's recommendation of styles suitable for this season. I found homeware for a range of budgets and design aesthetics to suit various tastes.