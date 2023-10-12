15 must-have items for your home this autumn according to 7 tastemakers

There is no better time to transform your house into a home than in autumn. Updating your space for the colder months allows for maximum comfort. From sumptuous fabrics to ambient lighting, these designers share their secrets to infusing warmth and sophistication into every corner.
Embrace rich, seasonal hues and textures that evoke the cozy charm of winter nights. Learn how to select the perfect throws, rugs, and decorative elements that echo the beauty of the season. With their expert advice, elevate your interiors, creating a sanctuary where style meets comfort, ensuring your home is as inviting as it is stylish this winter.
How We Chose:
Style: The items in this edit were selected based on their appropriateness for the season, and by what can help set a cosy mood for your autumnal interiors. The products chosen are able to easily give your home a spruce for the months aread.
Expertise: The items in this edit have been handpicked by leading taste makers and interior designers with a wealth of knowledge on whats trending for autumn/winter 2023.
Nika Diamond-Krendel - Paradise Row
"Add natural and earthy touch-points to your living space, such as stone, marble and leather, to add depth and ground the space in nature. Build on these elements with layered textures and organic soft furnishings, such as throws and cushions made of wool or cashmere. Finally, as the softer dappled light of autumn gives way to the short winter days, create a soft candlelit ambiance with different variations and sizes of candles and lanterns. Add a selection of coffee table books and games for good measure."
Tabara N'Diaye - La Basketry
"It’s all about embracing the warmth and coziness by swapping out lightweight summer curtains for heavier ones in earthy colours like a forest green or terracotta. Mix and match different textures like blankets, faux fur rugs and Berber cushions into every nook for an additional feeling of comfort.Lighting play a huge part in updating a home and creating an ambiance so replace all the bulbs with softer ones, light candles and why not play around with string lights? Invest in a variety of baskets - they easily bring in warmth, texture and add functionality to any space."
Haya Hizami & Isabella Townsley - Assieds Toii
"With fall approaching we love to be create a cozy and warm atmosphere in the home by swapping out lightweight summer linens and adding warmer, earthier tones and heavier textures. Layering is key to a cosier feel so adding your blankets and pillows will help to create that ambiance for you. Ambient lighting is a must for the fall. We love to enhance the cosy feeling with dim lights, scented candles with fall like scents, our personal favourite Cire Trudon – Ernesto. Invest in or use an autumnal inspired dinner set which will immediately create a festive feel round the table. Make sure to incorporate candle stick holders too, which will instantly elevate the festive mood for dinner. Down to the last touch, we always enjoy the floral design aspect for any season. With Fall approaching embrace the burnt oranges, deep reds and a must have; Grandirosa’s beautiful toffee roses."
Ginny Griffin & Charlotte Green - Sixty3London
"In preparation for autumn at home you can swap throws and scatter cushions on the sofa to a warmer palette. Rust, tan and gold are always cosy hues. Use interesting candle sticks as decorative accessories on a coffee or dining table to create an inviting atmosphere. Leaves such as Eucalyptus can also be used in a vase for a simple yet striking statement."
Eloise - Eloise Home
"As the days become shorter, we must rely on more indoor lighting. Dimmable LED bulbs and pleated lampshades are brilliant for creating a warm and inviting space. Set up a stylish drinks area in your home to greet guests during the winter season."
