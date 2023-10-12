15 must-have items for your home this autumn according to 7 tastemakers

There is no better time to transform your house into a home than in autumn. Updating your space for the colder months allows for maximum comfort. From sumptuous fabrics to ambient lighting, these designers share their secrets to infusing warmth and sophistication into every corner.

Embrace rich, seasonal hues and textures that evoke the cozy charm of winter nights. Learn how to select the perfect throws, rugs, and decorative elements that echo the beauty of the season. With their expert advice, elevate your interiors, creating a sanctuary where style meets comfort, ensuring your home is as inviting as it is stylish this winter.

Nika Diamond-Krendel - Paradise Row

"Add natural and earthy touch-points to your living space, such as stone, marble and leather, to add depth and ground the space in nature. Build on these elements with layered textures and organic soft furnishings, such as throws and cushions made of wool or cashmere. Finally, as the softer dappled light of autumn gives way to the short winter days, create a soft candlelit ambiance with different variations and sizes of candles and lanterns. Add a selection of coffee table books and games for good measure."

Nika's Top Interiors Picks

Pebble Stack - Vanderohe Curio

Vanderohe has an affinity for chicness and it comes through her glassware. The pebble stack is unique as it stands out as a work of art as well as a piece of furnishing that serves a purpose. £200.00 AT VANDEROHE CURIO

Candlestick Holder - Anissa Kermiche

I find Anissa Kermiche's objects daring and she's not afraid to push the boundaries, something which inspires me, but at the same time her designs juxtapose this with an appreciation for the female form. This candlestick set represents that and adds a gallery-like feel to the home. £59 AT FARFETCH

Coasters - Paradise Row

When I came up with the idea to design a leather coaster set, there were only sets of 6 available and if you have people over for dinner, you very quickly run out of them. With a set of 12, you are covered with both glasses of water and wine for six people. The whisky vegetable-tanned leather provides an element of luxury and elevates the table. £225.00 AT PARADISE ROW

Tabara N'Diaye - La Basketry

"It’s all about embracing the warmth and coziness by swapping out lightweight summer curtains for heavier ones in earthy colours like a forest green or terracotta. Mix and match different textures like blankets, faux fur rugs and Berber cushions into every nook for an additional feeling of comfort.Lighting play a huge part in updating a home and creating an ambiance so replace all the bulbs with softer ones, light candles and why not play around with string lights? Invest in a variety of baskets - they easily bring in warmth, texture and add functionality to any space."

Tabara's Top Interiors Picks

Quilt - Projektityyny

I adore this Liberty Print Patchwork Quilt - its gentle colour palette infuses a sense of warmth and cosiness. I can see it working beautifully as a bedspread, draped over the sofa, or even as an eye-catching wall hanging

£499.00 AT LIBERTY

Candle - Le Labo

I'm a fan of Le Labo candles - they're crafted with your home in mind, have a minimalist design that effortlessly fits into any room and instantly gives a warm and inviting atmosphere.

£73.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lamp - Ferm Living

I love the Hebe lamp - it has a subtle feminine touch with the base resembling a silhouette. Opting for the black version might create a bit of contrast, but would be perfect to create some warm lighting. £210.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Haya Hizami & Isabella Townsley - Assieds Toii

"With fall approaching we love to be create a cozy and warm atmosphere in the home by swapping out lightweight summer linens and adding warmer, earthier tones and heavier textures. Layering is key to a cosier feel so adding your blankets and pillows will help to create that ambiance for you. Ambient lighting is a must for the fall. We love to enhance the cosy feeling with dim lights, scented candles with fall like scents, our personal favourite Cire Trudon – Ernesto. Invest in or use an autumnal inspired dinner set which will immediately create a festive feel round the table. Make sure to incorporate candle stick holders too, which will instantly elevate the festive mood for dinner. Down to the last touch, we always enjoy the floral design aspect for any season. With Fall approaching embrace the burnt oranges, deep reds and a must have; Grandirosa’s beautiful toffee roses."

Haya Hizami and Isabella Townsley's Top Interiors Picks

Teacup - Ginori 1735

Ginori focus on beautifully handcrafted tableware has inspired us with our own launch of glassware this year. A cup of tea will always bring people together on a rainy day, why not make it chic too! £90.00 AT MATCHES

Cushion - Gergei Ederei

Former Gucci designer Gergei Erdei makes these beautiful cushions that we can’t get enough of. A 1970’s feel with striking colours. We love this vibe for fall. £300.00 AT GERGEI ERDEI

Mushroom Stool - Assieds Toii

We love our mushroom stools to elevate any corner in a home. They are the perfect addition for creating extra seating in your living room , making it ideal for hosting warm dinner parties and enhancing the overall autumn ambiance. £695.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Ginny Griffin & Charlotte Green - Sixty3London

"In preparation for autumn at home you can swap throws and scatter cushions on the sofa to a warmer palette. Rust, tan and gold are always cosy hues. Use interesting candle sticks as decorative accessories on a coffee or dining table to create an inviting atmosphere. Leaves such as Eucalyptus can also be used in a vase for a simple yet striking statement."

Charlotte's Top Interiors Picks

Bedspread - Soho Home

The ochre coloured tassels are great for adding an autumnal feel to your bedroom.

£250.00 AT SOHO HOME

Bowl - Sixty3London

A great transitional piece for Autumn which would look great filled with nuts or chocolates. £68.00 AT SIXTY3LONDON

Candle - Diptyque

This handcrafted terracotta vessel is the perfect warm hue for the season ahead.

£283.00 AT DIPTYQUE

Eloise - Eloise Home

"As the days become shorter, we must rely on more indoor lighting. Dimmable LED bulbs and pleated lampshades are brilliant for creating a warm and inviting space. Set up a stylish drinks area in your home to greet guests during the winter season."

Eloise's Top Interiors Picks

Tray - The Lacquer Company

The Belle Rives Lacquer Tray by Rita Konig is a stylish way to showcase glassware such as crystal tumblers, vintage champagne flutes, or some colourful Murano glasses.

£295.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Lamp - Matthew Williamson

I love these rechargeable ones from Pooky, as you can place them wherever you need extra light. They make a desk, bookcase, or a side table instantly cosier.

£165.00 AT POOKY

Cushion - Eloise Home

In the colder months, cushions can serve as additional layers of texture, pattern, and comfort. You can pile them on your sofa or use them as backrests on armchairs. My latest collection has a wide range of colours and patterns to choose from.

£125.00 AT ELOISE HOME

