Although Pantone's colour of the year is the muted, neutral 'Mocha Mousse' hue, Pinterest searches by users suggest that interior design aesthetics are waving goodbye to minimalism and embracing pushing boundaries, embracing creativity, and having fun.

This year, people are using the home as a canvas for self-expression. From the opulent swirls of Rococo revival to the dreamlike twists of surrealism, playful interiors are taking centre stage. Maximalism continues to thrive, bringing pattern and texture clashes, while sustainability remains key but with an interesting, futuristic edge. Luckily for those who thrive in embracing nostalgia, adulting is off the cards, with designs that add a sense of youthful charm with primary colours and quirky décor.

In a nutshell? embracing individuality, filling a space with stories and sparking joy is key for 2025. Whether it’s through surrealist furniture, vintage-inspired details, playful nods to childhood nostalgia, or sustainable finds with a twist.

5 Playful Pinterest-approved interior design trends to know for 2025



1/ 5 © Pinterest Mix and Maximalist What do we want in 2025? a completely sensory overload in the best way possible. Pinterest users have been frequently searching for 'Eclectic boho bedroom,' fabric wall decor,' and 'ecclectic maximalism' - need we say more? "Gen X and Boomers will mix and match brilliantly bold patterns, eclectic prints, gorgeous textures and use every single colour out there in the process. Oh, and layering—lots of it," says Pinterest.

2/ 5 © Pinterest Surreal Soirees Inserting snippets of surrealism into the home is a favourite this year, with searches 'Salvador Dali aesthetic,' 'Modern surrealism,' and 'Cake bouquet flowers' on the rise. "Curvy candlesticks, fantastical flowers and gravity-defying centrepieces. In 2025, people will infuse their tablescapes and decor with modern surrealism. And it’s Gen X and Boomers driving this keeping-it-unreal party trend."

3/ 5 Terra Future Sustainability meets sci-fi with this refreshing interiors trend. After users searches have been up for ohrases like 'Solarpunk house' and 'Chaos gardening,' interest says: "Boomers and Gen X will lean into sustainable living with recyclable fashion, self-sufficient gardens and community spaces. The best part? This eco-living aesthetic will bring some stellar sci-fi vibes along with the seriously cool real-world wins."

4/ 5 © Pinterest Rococo Revival Interior design is embracing flamboyant elegance for 2025, taking inspiration from the 18th-century Rococo aesthetic - an excessive style with no rules... Pinterest says: "This year, weddings, parties and everything in between will draw inspiration from the Rococo era—a Late Baroque period that was both opulent and ultra-feminine. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this love of classic corset gowns, luxe accessories and ornate tablescapes."