2025 interiors trends according to an expert and the best pieces to shop now

Forget 'new year, new you' we're favouring 'new year, new home decor' to put a spring in our step whilst we patiently wait for warmer weather and longer days.

There's nothing quite turning your private space into your dream haven (especially in the winter when leaving the house is the biggest chore) and for 2025, interior trends are favouring warm hues, striking silhouettes and colours to create a sense of calm, putting adding interest to a space whilst keeping it cosy.

Alex Francis at Comodo Living tells H! Fashion all you need to know about the trends to have on your radar from 2025, from bed shapes and headboard styles to making your space truly unique through personalisation.

What are the themes shaping interior design trends in 2025?

"Interior design trends for 2025 reflect an evolving blend of sustainability, personalisation, technology integration, and a return to natural aesthetics."

Are there any standout bed shapes or headboard styles that homeowners should look for in 2025?

"Low-profile platform beds with rounded bases that extend slightly outward from the mattress are also trending. These frames add a cosy, grounded feel that complements minimalist, Headboards that extend horizontally or even cover the entire wall behind the bed make a bold statement, adding a luxurious and dramatic element to bedrooms. These large panels can be upholstered for added texture."

Are there any specific colours or palettes that will be particularly popular next year?

"Warm tones like terracotta, olive green, and sandy neutrals create an organic atmosphere, bringing a sense of calm and grounding to interiors. Darker colours like charcoal, navy, and forest green are being used to create intimate & cosy spaces"

"Asymmetrical or wavy shapes add a dynamic, art-inspired look, perfect for accent pieces like coffee tables, mirrors, or console tables. These pieces serve as eye-catching, sculptural elements within a room."

"Are there any standout furniture shapes or styles that homeowners should look for in 2025?"

Asymmetrical or wavy shapes add a dynamic, art-inspired look, perfect for accent pieces like coffee tables, mirrors, or console tables. These pieces serve as eye-catching, sculptural elements within a room.

"What role does personalisation play in the 2025 interior trends, and how can people make their spaces feel uniquely their own? "

Many designers and brands now offer customisation options for fabrics, finishes, and colours. By choosing fabrics, colours, or patterns that resonate personally, homeowners can give even common pieces a distinctive touch.

"How are textures and materials evolving in 2025, and which ones do you expect to be most popular?"

Stone, especially marble and travertine, remains a favourite for countertops, furniture, and decor. This year’s trend leans toward natural and unfinished stone, with visible veins, colour variations, and rough edges that add character and authenticity.

"What styles or influences (e.g., minimalism, maximalism, biophilia) are having a resurgence or transformation in 2025? "

Minimalism has transformed to include warmer, more inviting tones and textures. Instead of stark whites and sharp lines, this updated style uses soft curves, layered textures, and warm neutrals to create a minimalist look that feels comfortable and personal.

Otto Octopus Table Lamp Graham & Green H35 x Ø10cm. Made of metal. Requires 1 x E27 bulb (not included). Adjustable bulb holder Lampshade not included Graham & Green is an excellent place to shop for pieces that are as elegant as they are unique. I love this marine-themed metal lamp that will add interest to a space without feeling too loud. £89.00 AT GRAHAM & GREEN

Wavy Wood Wall Mirror West Elm 89 cm w x 2.5 cm d x 120 cm h. 15 kg Mango wood frame in a Black finish. Mirrored glass. Wave mirrors are huge right now. Perfect for making a statement, this piece is perfect for the living room, bedroom and everywhere in between. £399.00 AT WEST ELM

Tulum Gypset Book Assouline Pages: 280 Hardback 25 x 33.2 x 3.5cm Every It-girl knows that a Maison Assouline coffee table book is a must-have. This bold green Tulum edition will add the chicest subtle pop of colour to your living room. £85.00 AT COGGLES

Handmade Green Wave Beehive Vase Cuemars Hand-thrown by Sophie Alda Glazed green internally Painted by hand

One of a kind pottery If a wave mirror doesn't take your fancy, add the trend more subtly with this Earth-toned vase. Embrace individuality with this one-of-a-kind, hand painted piece. £95.00 AT CUEMARS

Lyla Footstool Soho Home H42.5 x W40.64 x D44.5cm 7.4kg 85% Cotton, 15% Polyester Soho House girlies, put that membership to good use and purchase something timeless for your home. I love the shape of this footstool, and the elegant khaki hue will work with any colour scheme. £650.00 (£553 MEMBERS) AT SOHO HOME

Eve Terracotta Candle Holder Laetitia Rouget Size : 28 x 8 x 35 cm Decorative item – four candles Hand-painted in Portugal Tableware is the easiest way to incorporate interchangeable styles into a room, and this piece has gone straight into my basket. Quirky, cute and eyecatching, this fun, four-candle holder is guaranteed to be the talk of the dining table. £310.00 AT LAETITIA ROUGET

The Opulenza Bed Comodo Living Offered in a range of over 40 fabrics Ottoman storage feature Getting into bed has never looked more appealing. With an understated yet eye-catching asymmetrical design and elegant linen upholstery, this frame screams super-luxe. FROM £430.00 AT COMODO LIVING



How We Chose:

I chose designs that align with the shapes, silhouettes and textures that an expert explained are trending for 2025. I picked pieces from a range of brands at various price points to suit different budgets.

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering all things from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.