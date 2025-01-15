2025 interiors trends according to an expert and the best pieces to shop now

Forget 'new year, new you' we're favouring 'new year, new home decor' to put a spring in our step whilst we patiently wait for warmer weather and longer days.
There's nothing quite turning your private space into your dream haven (especially in the winter when leaving the house is the biggest chore) and for 2025, interior trends are favouring warm hues, striking silhouettes and colours to create a sense of calm, putting adding interest to a space whilst keeping it cosy.
Alex Francis at Comodo Living tells H! Fashion all you need to know about the trends to have on your radar from 2025, from bed shapes and headboard styles to making your space truly unique through personalisation.
What are the themes shaping interior design trends in 2025?
"Interior design trends for 2025 reflect an evolving blend of sustainability, personalisation, technology integration, and a return to natural aesthetics."
Are there any standout bed shapes or headboard styles that homeowners should look for in 2025?
"Low-profile platform beds with rounded bases that extend slightly outward from the mattress are also trending. These frames add a cosy, grounded feel that complements minimalist, Headboards that extend horizontally or even cover the entire wall behind the bed make a bold statement, adding a luxurious and dramatic element to bedrooms. These large panels can be upholstered for added texture."
Are there any specific colours or palettes that will be particularly popular next year?
"Warm tones like terracotta, olive green, and sandy neutrals create an organic atmosphere, bringing a sense of calm and grounding to interiors. Darker colours like charcoal, navy, and forest green are being used to create intimate & cosy spaces"
"Are there any standout furniture shapes or styles that homeowners should look for in 2025?"
Asymmetrical or wavy shapes add a dynamic, art-inspired look, perfect for accent pieces like coffee tables, mirrors, or console tables. These pieces serve as eye-catching, sculptural elements within a room.
"What role does personalisation play in the 2025 interior trends, and how can people make their spaces feel uniquely their own? "
Many designers and brands now offer customisation options for fabrics, finishes, and colours. By choosing fabrics, colours, or patterns that resonate personally, homeowners can give even common pieces a distinctive touch.
"How are textures and materials evolving in 2025, and which ones do you expect to be most popular?"
Stone, especially marble and travertine, remains a favourite for countertops, furniture, and decor. This year’s trend leans toward natural and unfinished stone, with visible veins, colour variations, and rough edges that add character and authenticity.
"What styles or influences (e.g., minimalism, maximalism, biophilia) are having a resurgence or transformation in 2025? "
Minimalism has transformed to include warmer, more inviting tones and textures. Instead of stark whites and sharp lines, this updated style uses soft curves, layered textures, and warm neutrals to create a minimalist look that feels comfortable and personal.
How We Chose:
I chose designs that align with the shapes, silhouettes and textures that an expert explained are trending for 2025. I picked pieces from a range of brands at various price points to suit different budgets.
Why you should trust me:
Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering all things from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.