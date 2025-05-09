7 Reversible bikinis to add to your summer collection with immediate effect

Good bikinis are expensive - there are no two ways about it.

High quality comes at a price, but consider the facts before sighing at the price tags. We return to our beloved bikinis year-in and year-out, meaning those that are carefully constructed will never fail to stand the test of time.

Similarly, we often invest in more durable pieces that don’t cost the earth - AKA sustainable sets that are kinder to our skin and the planet.

Swimwear isn’t exactly known for its eco credentials. Genuinely sustainable options are few and far between. Both high-street and luxury brands often rely on synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester - materials derived from non-renewable fossil fuels that linger in landfills for generations. Even worse, plastic microfibres shed during swims or laundry can seep into oceans, potentially polluting marine life and infiltrating the food chain.

The solution? Shop less, shop better.

Cue reversible bikinis - the two-in-one duos that double up on style without doubling down on price.

Sleek, versatile and practical reversible bikinis are set to be the heroes of summer 2025. Reversible bikinis offer two looks in one, reducing the need to buy multiple swimsuits. This minimises waste, conserves resources used in production, and encourages mindful consumption - making them a smarter, more sustainable choice for eco-conscious beachgoers and fashion lovers alike.

With social media urging us all to shop more mindfully, the dawn of reversible swimwear couldn't be more timely. Discover our favourites below.

Best reversible bikinis to shop now:

Isla Palm Reversible Hipster Bikini Bottoms Seafolly Seafolly's sage green gem offers a chic, eco-conscious option for swimwear enthusiasts. Crafted from 78 per cent recycled nylon, it combines sustainability with style. This low-rise, reversible design features a tropical motif on one side and stripes on the other, providing versatile beachwear choices. Pair yours with the matching top here. £70.00 AT SEAFOLLY

Reversible Bikini Briefs Versace Add a touch of Versace magic to your summer swimwear archive. These reversible bottoms pair perfectly with a plain white or cherry red top - making for a sweet Y2K look that is set to turn heads. Find the matching bikini top by Versace here. £270.00 AT FARFETCH

Reversible Bikini Set Sunnei £74 for a full bikini set that just so happens to be reversible? Sign us up. Sunnei's striped jewel is perfect for enhancing your sun-kissed glow while frolicking beachside on your next summer sojourn. £74.00 AT FARFETCH

Reversible Rikini Fisico Choose between gentle blue and on-trend chocolate with Fisico's reversible bikini. Ideal for those way want to steer away from bold prints, this serene set is perfect for those gearing up for a truly chic summer. £235.00 AT FARFETCH

Lake Maggiore Reversible Triangle Bikini Heidi Klein Heidi Klein's must-have bikini set in a pink-khaki colourway is crafted from sustainable fabric, with 80 per cent recycled materials. True to size but size up for more coverage, it features low-rise bottoms, minimal bust and brief coverage, and adjustable ties throughout.

£185.00 AT HEIDI KLEIN

Reversible Bikini Fendi Fendi's neutrally-hued swimwear set offers a luxurious two-in-one design. Crafted in Italy, it features a halterneck tie fastening and the brand's iconic FF logo print, which can be swapped for striped depneidng on what takes your fancy. A luxury choice for designer enthusiasts. £405.00 AT FARFETCH

Reverse Bikini Anjuna Lean into bohemian flair with a helping hand from Anjuna. The brand's printed set is ideal for subtly commanding attention when poolside, complete with a sunset-toned colourway and classic triangle cut. £269.00 AR FARFETCH

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of style-forward bikini set pieces featuring reversible designs.

: We've selected an array of style-forward bikini set pieces featuring reversible designs. Price: Due to their high quality and uber-functional design, these bikinis come at a higher price yet promise durability and style in equal measure.

