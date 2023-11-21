Princess Kate stuns in red cape: Here are 5 you can shop now

In the grandeur of South Korea’s state visit to London, the Prince and Princess of Wales presented a united front as they welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel.

Stepping into the spotlight with grace, Princess Kate, showcased her future Queenly presence in a striking monochromatic red ensemble. The bespoke billowing cape dress, a creation of Catherine Walker, featured an oversized bow gracing the neckline, while red heels and an exquisite hat adorned her look, harmoniously perched atop her neat chignon.

This show-stopping cape, with its versatile appeal, effortlessly draped over the shoulders, added a touch of regal elegance to the princess's festive attire. For those inspired by this royal style, we've curated five stunning alternatives for the autumn/winter 2023 season, ensuring a range of options.

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked radiant in red

How We Chose:

Style: Our selection process was meticulous, focusing on style and price. Drawing inspiration from Princess Kate's fashion choices, we scoured for pieces with similar design elements and cape-style silhouettes.

Price: To cater to diverse preferences, we considered a variety of price points, making our recommendations accessible to all.

Why you should trust me:

As a longtime cape enthusiast and a seasoned fashion editor, my expertise is grounded in a deep understanding of style trends and the importance of finding pieces that resonate with individual tastes.

© Chris Jackson

The Best Red Capes To Shop Now:

Double-breasted wool-blend cape REDValentino Editor's note: Personally, I would style this vibrant cape with a pair of tailored trousers and a crisp blouse for a polished and sophisticated look. It also adds that perfect touch of glamour when draped over a sleek dress for an evening out. I absolutely love embracing the timeless elegance of REDValentino with this vibrant cape. It's made from a plush wool blend, featuring delicate touches of cashmere, and fashioned into a chic double-breasted silhouette. The best part is its incredible versatility – you can effortlessly throw it on over almost anything in your wardrobe. £915.00 AT MY THERESA

Chelsea Wool Cashmere Cape Chelsea Wool Cashmere Cape Allora Editor's note: I can envision styling this gorgeous Allora cape with a pair of skinny jeans and ankle boots for a chic, casual look. I absolutely adore the Allora wool cashmere cape – it's crafted with such thoughtful design details. This cape is all about versatility, designed to elegantly wrap around your shoulders and sit just right whether worn open or closed. The single-breasted style and stunning shawl collar add a touch of sophistication to the look. £680.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

Double-breasted Cape Coat Chic Wish Editor's note: The double-breasted design not only adds a classic charm but also makes it versatile enough to go from casual outings to more formal events seamlessly. I'm excited because layering season is here, and I can't wait to step up my outerwear game. I love the regal touch this cape brings with epaulettes on each shoulder, and the added lining ensures I stay extra warm and cosy. £109.90 AT CHICWISH

Enamel-buttons wool cape Gucci Editor's note: To style this statement cape, I'd opt for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and knee-high boots for a fashion-forward ensemble. The detachable waist belt offers the flexibility to cinch the waist, creating a flattering silhouette. I'm absolutely captivated by this Gucci wool cape – it's truly a standout piece. The pointed flat collar and armholes add a touch of sophistication, while the front button fastening allows for a stylish and practical closure. The below-knee length adds an elegant finish, and the fact that it's unlined provides a lightweight and comfortable feel. £3,150.00 AT FARFETCH

Cora Wool & Cashmere-Blend Cape Coat Rumour London Editor's note: I can already picture the smooth draping of this cape over my favourite jumpers, adding a touch of refinement to my winter outfits. It's the epitome of elegance. This exquisite piece is tailored with precision, creating a refined silhouette at the front, making it an ideal layering choice. £425.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

