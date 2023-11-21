Princess Kate stuns in red cape: Here are 5 you can shop now

In the grandeur of South Korea’s state visit to London, the Prince and Princess of Wales presented a united front as they welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel.
Stepping into the spotlight with grace, Princess Kate, showcased her future Queenly presence in a striking monochromatic red ensemble. The bespoke billowing cape dress, a creation of Catherine Walker, featured an oversized bow gracing the neckline, while red heels and an exquisite hat adorned her look, harmoniously perched atop her neat chignon.
This show-stopping cape, with its versatile appeal, effortlessly draped over the shoulders, added a touch of regal elegance to the princess's festive attire. For those inspired by this royal style, we've curated five stunning alternatives for the autumn/winter 2023 season, ensuring a range of options.
How We Chose:
Style: Our selection process was meticulous, focusing on style and price. Drawing inspiration from Princess Kate's fashion choices, we scoured for pieces with similar design elements and cape-style silhouettes.
Price: To cater to diverse preferences, we considered a variety of price points, making our recommendations accessible to all.
Why you should trust me:
As a longtime cape enthusiast and a seasoned fashion editor, my expertise is grounded in a deep understanding of style trends and the importance of finding pieces that resonate with individual tastes.
The Best Red Capes To Shop Now:
Double-breasted wool-blend cape
REDValentino
Editor's note: Personally, I would style this vibrant cape with a pair of tailored trousers and a crisp blouse for a polished and sophisticated look. It also adds that perfect touch of glamour when draped over a sleek dress for an evening out.
I absolutely love embracing the timeless elegance of REDValentino with this vibrant cape. It's made from a plush wool blend, featuring delicate touches of cashmere, and fashioned into a chic double-breasted silhouette. The best part is its incredible versatility – you can effortlessly throw it on over almost anything in your wardrobe.
Chelsea Wool Cashmere Cape
Allora
Editor's note: I can envision styling this gorgeous Allora cape with a pair of skinny jeans and ankle boots for a chic, casual look.
I absolutely adore the Allora wool cashmere cape – it's crafted with such thoughtful design details. This cape is all about versatility, designed to elegantly wrap around your shoulders and sit just right whether worn open or closed. The single-breasted style and stunning shawl collar add a touch of sophistication to the look.
Double-breasted Cape Coat
Chic Wish
Editor's note: The double-breasted design not only adds a classic charm but also makes it versatile enough to go from casual outings to more formal events seamlessly.
I'm excited because layering season is here, and I can't wait to step up my outerwear game. I love the regal touch this cape brings with epaulettes on each shoulder, and the added lining ensures I stay extra warm and cosy.
Enamel-buttons wool cape
Gucci
Editor's note: To style this statement cape, I'd opt for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and knee-high boots for a fashion-forward ensemble. The detachable waist belt offers the flexibility to cinch the waist, creating a flattering silhouette.
I'm absolutely captivated by this Gucci wool cape – it's truly a standout piece. The pointed flat collar and armholes add a touch of sophistication, while the front button fastening allows for a stylish and practical closure. The below-knee length adds an elegant finish, and the fact that it's unlined provides a lightweight and comfortable feel.
Cora Wool & Cashmere-Blend Cape Coat
Rumour London
Editor's note: I can already picture the smooth draping of this cape over my favourite jumpers, adding a touch of refinement to my winter outfits. It's the epitome of elegance.
This exquisite piece is tailored with precision, creating a refined silhouette at the front, making it an ideal layering choice.
