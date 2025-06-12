Preppy polo shirts are in our fashion forecast for summer - here's how to shop

For many of us, polo shirts conjure up images of golf Dads, posh trust-fund heirs, or cringe-worthy memories of school PE kits – I know I’d happily leave my maroon uniform polo in the archive. But this summer, the preppy staple is making a surprisingly chic comeback with an air of feminine flair.

The beloved Noughties trend, once a millennial favourite, has found a fresh home in the wardrobes of today’s It-girls. The resurgence is courtesy of the spring/summer 2025 collections, with the likes of Gucci, Fendi, and Balenciaga reimagining the silhouette with preppy polish.

Flashback to spring/summer 2024, the collared T-shirt was already quietly making its comeback on the high fashion frontlines. Miu Miu styled polos with whimsical mini skirts and sandals while Chanel paired striped iterations with bikini bottoms during their cruise show. The polo domination didn’t stop there – Emilia Wickstead presented a sleek cashmere two-piece featuring a polo top in London, while Loewe styled theirs with slouchy leather trousers on the Paris runway. Meanwhile, polo patriarch Ralph Lauren embraced the revival with a gold lamé version paired with a billowing tulle skirt.

This summer, we're embracing more of an off-duty model vibe than aiming to perfect our golf swing. Think social media muse Ruby Lyn – just throw one on with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a look that exudes effortless chic. Instead of leaning into the shirt’s preppy, polished roots, go for a relaxed, buttoned-down feel that keeps things cool and understated.

The polo shirt has come a long way from its classic piqué cotton roots. Today, it’s reimagined in a range of fabrics – from lightweight knits to sleek zip-up styles and silk-cashmere blends. Whether you're looking to add a touch of prep to your wardrobe or leaning into a laid-back summer aesthetic, there's a polo to suit your vibe. Discover our curated edit of the best polo shirts to wear this season.

© Miu Miu Cotton Logo Polo Shirt Miu Miu Miu Miu led the revival of the preppy polo, reimagining it with playful touches that blend femininity and relaxed simplicity in soft cotton. Style this off-white version with dark denim for an effortlessly elevated look that channels the chic of a model off-duty.

© Tory Burch Viscose Pointelle Sweater Tory Burch The brand's Viscose collection is described as a refined take on 70s sportswear, and their pointelle sweater is the perfect piece for your capsule wardrobe. With its ruffled collar, elegant mother-of-pearl buttons, and retro-inspired colour blocking, it blends vintage charm with modern sophistication.

© Burberry Cropped Striped Cotton Polo Shirt Burberry This Burberry piece brings together two of the season’s most coveted trends – polo shirts and butter yellow. Crafted from striped cotton piqué, the garment is embroidered with the brand's Equestrian Knight Design. Finally, the cropped silhouette adds a playful, summer-ready twist.

© Mango Knitted Polo-Neck Sweater Mango Channel your inner Barbie with Mango’s baby pink polo that features a classic button-up front and a flirty cropped silhouette. Pair it with a white mini skirt for a playful summer look that will earn you a place on the fashion frontline.

© Reformation Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater Reformation Reformation’s striped polo features an oversized collar and a relaxed fit that still feels effortlessly feminine. Pair it with fitted jeans or a stylish skort for an easy summer look made for coffee runs.

© H&M Ribbed Polo Shirt H&M Tap into rugby-core with a striped spin on the classic polo shirt. This fitted style is crafted from ribbed jersey and features a preppy collar, button placket, and short sleeves that hit just above the elbow.

