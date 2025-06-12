Preppy polo shirts are in our fashion forecast for summer - here's how to shop

For many of us, polo shirts conjure up images of golf Dads, posh trust-fund heirs, or cringe-worthy memories of school PE kits – I know I’d happily leave my maroon uniform polo in the archive. But this summer, the preppy staple is making a surprisingly chic comeback with an air of feminine flair.
The beloved Noughties trend, once a millennial favourite, has found a fresh home in the wardrobes of today’s It-girls. The resurgence is courtesy of the spring/summer 2025 collections, with the likes of Gucci, Fendi, and Balenciaga reimagining the silhouette with preppy polish.
Flashback to spring/summer 2024, the collared T-shirt was already quietly making its comeback on the high fashion frontlines. Miu Miu styled polos with whimsical mini skirts and sandals while Chanel paired striped iterations with bikini bottoms during their cruise show. The polo domination didn’t stop there – Emilia Wickstead presented a sleek cashmere two-piece featuring a polo top in London, while Loewe styled theirs with slouchy leather trousers on the Paris runway. Meanwhile, polo patriarch Ralph Lauren embraced the revival with a gold lamé version paired with a billowing tulle skirt.
This summer, we're embracing more of an off-duty model vibe than aiming to perfect our golf swing. Think social media muse Ruby Lyn – just throw one on with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a look that exudes effortless chic. Instead of leaning into the shirt’s preppy, polished roots, go for a relaxed, buttoned-down feel that keeps things cool and understated.
Shop our favourites
The polo shirt has come a long way from its classic piqué cotton roots. Today, it’s reimagined in a range of fabrics – from lightweight knits to sleek zip-up styles and silk-cashmere blends. Whether you're looking to add a touch of prep to your wardrobe or leaning into a laid-back summer aesthetic, there's a polo to suit your vibe. Discover our curated edit of the best polo shirts to wear this season.
