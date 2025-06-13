Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best hidden gems in the AllSaints sale, from dresses to jackets
Subscribe
The best hidden gems in the AllSaints sale, from dresses to jackets
Digital Cover wish-list

The best hidden gems in the AllSaints sale, from dresses to jackets

Shop the must-have pieces from AllSaints summer 2025 sale, as chosen by a fashion editor

Supported by

AllSaints

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
45 minutes ago
Share this:

There's no time more perfect than summer for a wardrobe refresh.

As the days get warmer and the draw in later, we're turning to wearable pieces that tick all the boxes: versatile enough to style multiple ways, lightweight enough to layer, and timeless enough to wear well beyond the season. And what makes a seasonal update even better? Scoring those must-haves in the sale.

For summer 2025, look no further than the AllSaints sale. The British brand is renowned for its effortlessly cool pieces, blending timeless silhouettes with its signature rock 'n' roll edge. Think throw-on-and-go dresses, buttery-soft leathers, oversized tailoring, and relaxed separates that can take you from day to night with ease. These are the kind of wardrobe staples you’ll reach for year after year - but with up to 50% off, they feel like even more of a steal.

The cult-favourite label’s summer sale has everything you need for every diary date - from destination weddings and rooftop drinks to sun-soaked holidays and breezy city strolls. Whether you're after the perfect base layer, a statement slip dress, or a wear-with-everything leather jacket, AllSaints has your summer style sorted.

  • Media Image

    Averie Tencel Relaxed Fit Blazer

    AllSaints

    AllSaints is renowned for it's classic tailoring, and this soft green piece is perfect for adding a subtle pop of colour to an outfit. Wear with the matching waistcoat and trousers, or throw over your favourite white dress for an elevated summer look that will take you from day to night.

  • Media Image

    Half Moon Waxed Cotton Shoulder Bag

    AllSaints

    Is it even summer if you're not carrying a woven bag? They're the epitome of summer. I love the piece because it's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, yet still effortlessly cool. The adjustable, leather crossbody strap makes it super wearable and chic enough to wear whether you're at a beachside lunch or on a shopping trip in the city.

  • Media Image

    Ode Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    AllSaints

    A black midi dress is perfect all year round, whether paired with ballet flats in the summer or knee-high boots in the winter. The ruffle trims on this piece makes it interesting with a feminine edge, but the subtle detailing still keeps it wholly versatile.

  • Media Image

    Palmer Asymmetric Mini Skirt

    Allsaints

    A plain white skirt has never been more interesting. The asymmetrical hem, mid-rise waist (a blessing for those who despise the Y2K low-rise), and shirred panelling make this piece fun yet still so easy to style. Pair with a classic AllSaints leather jacket for a cute summer look with an edge.

  • Media Image

    Vela Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

    AllSaints

    Leather jackets are the brand's signature. Selling out year after year, it's unmistakably its hero products. I love this particular piece because of the slim fit, perfect for wearing this season with jeans or or floaty trousers, to create an edgy look that isn't overly boxy.

  • Media Image

    Aviana V-Neck Broderie Maxi Dress

    Allsaints

    No summer wardrobe is complete without a white maxi dress, and this panelled broderie piece screams warm-weather chic. I love the elegant scalloped neckline and figure-flattering horizontal panel across the waist. 

  • Media Image

    Ode Smocked Sleeveless Tank Top

    AllSaints

    Smocked tops are a fashion favourite this season, giving even the simplest of pieces a contemporary edge. This versatile piece is a wardrobe must-have - elasticated, lightweight and £30.00 for an AllSaints top? I'm sold. Pair with lashings of gold jewellery for a touch of summer glamour.

  • Media Image

    Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

    Allsaints

    This piece is giving major Victoria Beckham vibes. The 'blueberry blue' colourway offers a chic alternative to the classic black slip dress. Crafted in draped satin with a subtle cowl neck and a slim fit, it's the ultimate elegant piece for this season and beyond.

  • Media Image

    Susan Buckle Leather Shoes

    Allsaints

    I'm a major flat shoe fan for all occasions, and this pair takes the classic ballet flat and gives it a signature AllSaints spin. The pointed toe and chunky gold hardware make them a statement shoe to wear with everything from jeans to denim shorts.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner AllSaints. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More