The best hidden gems in the AllSaints sale, from dresses to jackets

There's no time more perfect than summer for a wardrobe refresh.

As the days get warmer and the draw in later, we're turning to wearable pieces that tick all the boxes: versatile enough to style multiple ways, lightweight enough to layer, and timeless enough to wear well beyond the season. And what makes a seasonal update even better? Scoring those must-haves in the sale.

For summer 2025, look no further than the AllSaints sale. The British brand is renowned for its effortlessly cool pieces, blending timeless silhouettes with its signature rock 'n' roll edge. Think throw-on-and-go dresses, buttery-soft leathers, oversized tailoring, and relaxed separates that can take you from day to night with ease. These are the kind of wardrobe staples you’ll reach for year after year - but with up to 50% off, they feel like even more of a steal.

The cult-favourite label’s summer sale has everything you need for every diary date - from destination weddings and rooftop drinks to sun-soaked holidays and breezy city strolls. Whether you're after the perfect base layer, a statement slip dress, or a wear-with-everything leather jacket, AllSaints has your summer style sorted.

Averie Tencel Relaxed Fit Blazer AllSaints AllSaints is renowned for it's classic tailoring, and this soft green piece is perfect for adding a subtle pop of colour to an outfit. Wear with the matching waistcoat and trousers, or throw over your favourite white dress for an elevated summer look that will take you from day to night. £289.00 £173.00 $445.00 $134.00

Half Moon Waxed Cotton Shoulder Bag AllSaints Is it even summer if you're not carrying a woven bag? They're the epitome of summer. I love the piece because it's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, yet still effortlessly cool. The adjustable, leather crossbody strap makes it super wearable and chic enough to wear whether you're at a beachside lunch or on a shopping trip in the city. £159.00 £111.00 $229.00 $160.00

Ode Puff Sleeve Midi Dress AllSaints A black midi dress is perfect all year round, whether paired with ballet flats in the summer or knee-high boots in the winter. The ruffle trims on this piece makes it interesting with a feminine edge, but the subtle detailing still keeps it wholly versatile. £129.00 , £65.00 $199.00 $60.00

Palmer Asymmetric Mini Skirt Allsaints A plain white skirt has never been more interesting. The asymmetrical hem, mid-rise waist (a blessing for those who despise the Y2K low-rise), and shirred panelling make this piece fun yet still so easy to style. Pair with a classic AllSaints leather jacket for a cute summer look with an edge. £139.00 £70.00 $219.00 $131.00

Vela Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket AllSaints Leather jackets are the brand's signature. Selling out year after year, it's unmistakably its hero products. I love this particular piece because of the slim fit, perfect for wearing this season with jeans or or floaty trousers, to create an edgy look that isn't overly boxy.

£329.00 £230.00 $499.00 $349.00

Aviana V-Neck Broderie Maxi Dress Allsaints No summer wardrobe is complete without a white maxi dress, and this panelled broderie piece screams warm-weather chic. I love the elegant scalloped neckline and figure-flattering horizontal panel across the waist. £259.00 £103.00 $429.00 $129.00

Ode Smocked Sleeveless Tank Top AllSaints Smocked tops are a fashion favourite this season, giving even the simplest of pieces a contemporary edge. This versatile piece is a wardrobe must-have - elasticated, lightweight and £30.00 for an AllSaints top? I'm sold. Pair with lashings of gold jewellery for a touch of summer glamour.

£59.00 £30.00 $95.00 $48.00

Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress Allsaints This piece is giving major Victoria Beckham vibes. The 'blueberry blue' colourway offers a chic alternative to the classic black slip dress. Crafted in draped satin with a subtle cowl neck and a slim fit, it's the ultimate elegant piece for this season and beyond. £129.00 £90.00 $199.00 $149.00

Susan Buckle Leather Shoes Allsaints I'm a major flat shoe fan for all occasions, and this pair takes the classic ballet flat and gives it a signature AllSaints spin. The pointed toe and chunky gold hardware make them a statement shoe to wear with everything from jeans to denim shorts. £249.00 £174.00 $379.00 $114.00

