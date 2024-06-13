This Net-A-Porter & Moda Operandi alum's new luxury boutique has pieces you will absolutely love

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Nothing makes our eyes sparkle quite like a new fashion launch. So when we heard the hot-off-the-press news that a luxury boutique founded by Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi alum, had launched, we went straight online to have a browse.

Paving the way for sustainability and independent designers, Nocca, is home to a curated selection of high quality and unique pieces that you won't necessarily find any where else.

Helping you to discover one-of-a-kind items, Nocca was created to fulfil the desire for diligent tailoring and luxurious materials. Sustainability is also key to the brand's ethos, driving shoppers to items only with responsibly sourced materials to minimise fast-fashion’s impact on the environment. We're big fans.

Boutique e-destination Nocca is a must visit

Showcasing a slick range of modern fashions from maxi dresses to chic matching sets, we've selected our top picks from Nocca's exciting new launch...

7 pieces we're shopping from Nocca:

Aknvas Amelie Cotton Knit Maxi Dress Style with... Bold gold bangles and barely-there heels If you’re a fan of vibrant colors, this bright chartreuse maxi is ideal for the summer months.

$595 at Nocca

QUI Privé Cotton String Maxi Dress Style with... Statement black cowboy boots

The cowboy-core trend is in full swing, and this western-esque dress is ticking all of our boxes.

$495 at Nocca

Falguni Shane Peacock Macha Palm Silk Twill Button Down Shirt Style with... Matching trousers and leather slides

Featuring an English shrubbery and palm tree pattern, go bold with this lustrous silk shirt.

$450 at Nocca

Savia Linen Tie Front Top Style with... Wide leg trousers and simple sandals

Classic with a contemporary edge, the Savia linen tie front top is adjustable and incredibly versatile.

$265 at Nocca

Pampa Romina Alpaca Cotton Cutout V-Neck Tshirt Style with... A classic denim mini skirt and colorful runaround trainers

Crafted in Peru from soft alpaca wool, this signature v-neck knit can be dressed up or down.

$175 at Nocca

Yasemin Ozeri Linen Wrap Tie Front Midi Skirt Style with... Matching top and contrasting heeled pumps

Complete with a mini skirt underlay, this linen skirt is both playful and elegant.

$495 at Nocca

Yasemin Ozeri Straight Leg Cupro Pant Style with... Graphic tee, cat-eye sunglasses and chunky sandals These cherry-red trousers are very on-trend this summer and is a perfect way to inject some colour into your wardrobe. $350 at Nocca

How I chose the best picks from Nocca:

Versatility: In this edit, I selected pieces that can be worn multiple ways, to a variety of occasions and styled seasonally, to ensure shoppers will make the most from their items.

Design: A mixture of classic neutrals and brighter colours and prints ensures there is something for all tastes and preferences.

Stock availability: All items were in full stock in all sizes at the time of publication.

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at Hello! Fashion for almost thee years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. I believe in the importance of investing in good pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.

