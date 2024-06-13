This Net-A-Porter & Moda Operandi alum's new luxury boutique has pieces you will absolutely love

Nothing makes our eyes sparkle quite like a new fashion launch. So when we heard the hot-off-the-press news that a luxury boutique founded by Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi alum, had launched, we went straight online to have a browse.
Paving the way for sustainability and independent designers, Nocca, is home to a curated selection of high quality and unique pieces that you won't necessarily find any where else.
Helping you to discover one-of-a-kind items, Nocca was created to fulfil the desire for diligent tailoring and luxurious materials. Sustainability is also key to the brand's ethos, driving shoppers to items only with responsibly sourced materials to minimise fast-fashion’s impact on the environment. We're big fans.
Showcasing a slick range of modern fashions from maxi dresses to chic matching sets, we've selected our top picks from Nocca's exciting new launch...
7 pieces we're shopping from Nocca:
How I chose the best picks from Nocca:
Versatility: In this edit, I selected pieces that can be worn multiple ways, to a variety of occasions and styled seasonally, to ensure shoppers will make the most from their items.
Design: A mixture of classic neutrals and brighter colours and prints ensures there is something for all tastes and preferences.
Stock availability: All items were in full stock in all sizes at the time of publication.
Why you should trust me:
I have been working at Hello! Fashion for almost thee years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. I believe in the importance of investing in good pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.
