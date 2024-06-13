Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This Net-A-Porter & Moda Operandi Alum's new luxury boutique has pieces you will absolutely love
Digital Cover wish-list

This Net-A-Porter & Moda Operandi alum's new luxury boutique has pieces you will absolutely love

Nocca is our newest fashion fixation: Here's 7 things we're shopping now

Dulcie Troup
Senior Project Coordinator
2 minutes ago
Nothing makes our eyes sparkle quite like a new fashion launch. So when we heard the hot-off-the-press news that a luxury boutique founded by Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi alum, had launched, we went straight online to have a browse. 

Paving the way for sustainability and independent designers, Nocca, is home to a curated selection of high quality and unique pieces that you won't necessarily find any where else. 

 "A slick range of modern fashions from maxi dresses to chic matching sets."

Helping you to discover one-of-a-kind items, Nocca was created to fulfil the desire for diligent tailoring and luxurious materials. Sustainability is also key to the brand's ethos, driving shoppers to items only with responsibly sourced materials to minimise fast-fashion’s impact on the environment. We're big fans.

Nocca is a brand new boutique e-destination
Boutique e-destination Nocca is a must visit

Showcasing a slick range of modern fashions from maxi dresses to chic matching sets, we've selected our top picks from Nocca's exciting new launch...

7 pieces we're shopping from Nocca:

  • AKNVAS Amelie cotton knit maxi dress

    Aknvas Amelie Cotton Knit Maxi Dress

    Style with...

    Bold gold bangles and barely-there heels

    If you’re a fan of vibrant colors, this bright chartreuse maxi is ideal for the summer months.

  • QUI PRIVE Cotton string maxi dress

    QUI Privé Cotton String Maxi Dress

    Style with...

    Statement black cowboy boots

    The cowboy-core trend is in full swing, and this western-esque dress is ticking all of our boxes.

  • FALGUNI SHANE PEACOCK Macha palm silk twill button down shirt

    Falguni Shane Peacock Macha Palm Silk Twill Button Down Shirt

    Style with...

    Matching trousers and leather slides

    Featuring an English shrubbery and palm tree pattern, go bold with this lustrous silk shirt.

  • SAVIA linen tie front top

    Savia Linen Tie Front Top

    Style with...

    Wide leg trousers and simple sandals

    Classic with a contemporary edge, the Savia linen tie front top is adjustable and incredibly versatile.

  • PAMPA Romina alpaca cotton cutout v-neck tshirt

    Pampa Romina Alpaca Cotton Cutout V-Neck Tshirt

    Style with...

    A classic denim mini skirt and colorful runaround trainers

    Crafted in Peru from soft alpaca wool, this signature v-neck knit can be dressed up or down.

  • YASEMIN OZERI Linen wrap tie front midi skirt

    Yasemin Ozeri Linen Wrap Tie Front Midi Skirt

    Style with...

    Matching top and contrasting heeled pumps

    Complete with a mini skirt underlay, this linen skirt is both playful and elegant.

  • YASEMIN OZERI Straight leg cupro pant

    Yasemin Ozeri Straight Leg Cupro Pant

    Style with...

    Graphic tee, cat-eye sunglasses and chunky sandals

    These cherry-red trousers are very on-trend this summer and is a perfect way to inject some colour into your wardrobe.

How I chose the best picks from Nocca:

Versatility: In this edit, I selected pieces that can be worn multiple ways, to a variety of occasions and styled seasonally, to ensure shoppers will make the most from their items.

Design: A mixture of classic neutrals and brighter colours and prints ensures there is something for all tastes and preferences.

Stock availability: All items were in full stock in all sizes at the time of publication.

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at Hello! Fashion for almost thee years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. I believe in the importance of investing in good pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.

