Studded flip flops are going to be everywhere this summer, here's the ones to shop right now

Each and every season the It-Girl fashion set collectively coin a standout accessory or piece for style lovers to coo over, and as expected, SS25 is no different.

Currently in the running for the most coveted piece right now are studded flipflops, in particular the new Gimaguas x Havaianas collaboration.

© @gimaguas The cult favourite style has been secured by many Instagram It-Girls

The new style, which features a thong like toe style and a back strap with a sole adorned with multiple thumb-tack-like embellishments on the bottom.

© @lucywilliams02 The subtle statement is the perfect pop of glam

The high-fashion style has had fashion fans in a chokehold on TikTok, many even making their own with literal silver push pins and a pair of classic flip flops.

Unfortunately, the originals are hot property and are currently unavailable to purchase; however, I have made it my mission to seek out a selection of similar styles which boast the same cool-girl energy.

Embellished Flat Sandals Pull & Bear Luxe suede is also a hero for SS25, making these Pull & Bear options the gift that keeps on giving. £35.99 AT PULL & BEAR

Gia Grommet Thong Sandals Free People Easy to slip on and made from a buttery brown leather-like fabric, these stylish open-toed options are the perfect holiday companion for all occasions. £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Black Western Studded Toe Thong Footbed Sandals Next For those after a statement shoe, these platform options with western-inspired detailing are just the ticket. Not only are they super comfortable thanks to the supportive ankle strap, they add a certain edge to any look. £40.00 AT NEXT

Bullet Leather Eyelet Trim Sandals Mango In all honesty, these Mango options could be from a designer brand due to their unique silhouette and eyelet detailing. £59.99 AT JOHN LEWIS

Thong Leather Studded Sandals Zara Made from 100% cow leather, these burgundy platform Zara options boast big It-Girl energy. £169.00 AT ZARA

Saionara Shell Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Though not technically just studded, these Ancient Greek Sandals options had to be included because they're just too cute not to be. £215.00 AT ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS

How we chose:

Style: Each style included in this list features a classic thong shape and a selection of studs.

Price: From Mango to Ancient Greek Sandals, there's something to suit all budgets.

