Studded flip flops are going to be everywhere this summer, here's the ones to shop right now

Each and every season the It-Girl fashion set collectively coin a standout accessory or piece for style lovers to coo over, and as expected, SS25 is no different.
Currently in the running for the most coveted piece right now are studded flipflops, in particular the new Gimaguas x Havaianas collaboration.
The new style, which features a thong like toe style and a back strap with a sole adorned with multiple thumb-tack-like embellishments on the bottom.
The high-fashion style has had fashion fans in a chokehold on TikTok, many even making their own with literal silver push pins and a pair of classic flip flops.
Unfortunately, the originals are hot property and are currently unavailable to purchase; however, I have made it my mission to seek out a selection of similar styles which boast the same cool-girl energy.
How we chose:
Style: Each style included in this list features a classic thong shape and a selection of studs.
Price: From Mango to Ancient Greek Sandals, there's something to suit all budgets.
