Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Studded flip flops are going to be everywhere this summer, here's the ones to shop right now
Subscribe
Studded flip flops are going to be everywhere this summer, here's the ones to shop right now
Studded flip flops© @ivanna77

Studded flip flops are going to be everywhere this summer, here's the ones to shop right now

Emily Ratajkowski's favourite brand Gimaguas has collabed with Havaianas, and the fashion set is going wild for them

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Each and every season the It-Girl fashion set collectively coin a standout accessory or piece for style lovers to coo over, and as expected, SS25 is no different. 

Currently in the running for the most coveted piece right now are studded flipflops, in particular the new Gimaguas x Havaianas collaboration. 

A close up shot of a model wearing studded flip flops© @gimaguas
The cult favourite style has been secured by many Instagram It-Girls

The new style, which features a thong like toe style and a back strap with a sole adorned with multiple thumb-tack-like embellishments on the bottom. 

An influencer takes a picture of her black flip flops © @lucywilliams02
The subtle statement is the perfect pop of glam

The high-fashion style has had fashion fans in a chokehold on TikTok, many even making their own with literal silver push pins and a pair of classic flip flops. 

View post on TikTok

Unfortunately, the originals are hot property and are currently unavailable to purchase; however, I have made it my mission to seek out a selection of similar styles which boast the same cool-girl energy. 

  • A model poses in a white pants sitting down for Pull & Bear

    Embellished Flat Sandals

    Pull & Bear

    Luxe suede is also a hero for SS25, making these Pull & Bear options the gift that keeps on giving. 

  • A model wears brown flip flops

    Gia Grommet Thong Sandals

    Free People

    Easy to slip on and made from a buttery brown leather-like fabric, these stylish open-toed options are the perfect holiday companion for all occasions.

  • A model poses in a white skirt and black sandals for Next

    Black Western Studded Toe Thong Footbed Sandals

    Next

    For those after a statement shoe, these platform options with western-inspired detailing are just the ticket. Not only are they super comfortable thanks to the supportive ankle strap, they add a certain edge to any look.

  • A pair of black studded flip flips from Mango

    Bullet Leather Eyelet Trim Sandals

    Mango

    In all honesty, these Mango options could be from a designer brand due to their unique silhouette and eyelet detailing. 

  • A model wears a pair of leather sandals

    Thong Leather Studded Sandals

    Zara

    Made from 100% cow leather, these burgundy platform Zara options boast big It-Girl energy. 

  • A pair of black Ancient Greek Sandals

    Saionara Shell Sandals

    Ancient Greek Sandals

    Though not technically just studded, these Ancient Greek Sandals options had to be included because they're just too cute not to be. 

How we chose:

Style: Each style included in this list features a classic thong shape and a selection of studs.

Price: From Mango to Ancient Greek Sandals, there's something to suit all budgets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More