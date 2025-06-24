10 pieces we’re shopping in the Polo Ralph Lauren summer sale to be effortlessly chic

Classic, elegant, preppy - when we think of Ralph Lauren, these words always spring to mind.

The luxury fashion house’s clothes embody timeless style reimagined for modern sensibilities, particularly in the case of its flagship Polo label which has been defining timeless dressing since 1967.

And while sophistication never goes out of fashion, it does sometimes go on sale - as is the case right now with Polo Ralph Lauren, which has dropped the price of 690 pieces of womenswear.

Polo Ralph Lauren's summer sale has landed

Every budget can enjoy a slice of Ralph Lauren's evergreen charm with its signature striped shirts, elegant handbags and more now offering 50% off.

And with linen being a standout material for the iconic label's spring and summer collections, you'll find crisp trousers, floaty tops and lightweight dresses to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.

How we chose our 10 top picks from the Polo Ralph Lauren summer sale

Versatility: Polo Ralph Lauren is renowned for its easy-to-wear styles that can be rotated day after day, no matter what vibe you’re emulating

With mercury rising and summer holidays on the horizon, our picks from the Ralph Lauren summer sale are perfect for warmer climates and layering Colour palette: We’ve chosen items that encapsulate Polo Ralph Lauren’s unmistakable nautical colour palettes on classic silhouettes and luxurious materials, as well as the accessories that pair perfectly with them

Back in March, Ralph Lauren proved that preppy styling never really goes out of fashion with its Ralph’s Hamptons collection. The range was defined by crisp whites, nautical notes and bold pops of color with true to form Polo tailoring.

The campaign was set at a 19-acre horse farm in Bridgehampton, a hamlet on Long Island, and welcomed guests to an immersive and theatrical experience that captured the founder’s equestrian spirit.

It caused ripples on social media from fans of the designer, who gushed that the collection epitomised ‘effortless elegance’ and was stylistic ‘perfection’.

The best news ever? You can shop a number of these pieces in the Ralph Lauren summer sale...

