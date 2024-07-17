Hollywood elite's Hamptons homes: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and more

Much like the sandy beaches of St Barts. Island or the beautiful snowy backdrops of Aspen, the Hamptons is one of the picturesque places where A-list celebrities flock in their droves.

For some of the Hollywood elite, having a home in the Hamptons is just one of the luxuries of being rich and famous, and it tends to be the location of choice, particularly at this time of year following the recent long weekends and the 4 July national holiday.

Many big names including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and Sarah Jessica Parker are all frequenters to the coveted hot spot on the east coast of the US thanks to owning property there.

Take a look inside the home of these stars who have abodes in the Hamptons…

1/ 8 © Instagram Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez has an impressive property portfolio with houses in Miami, LA and beyond. Her home in the Hamptons is estimated to be worth $10 million and she used to reside there more permanently when she was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The luxury mansion boasts eight bedrooms, sits on three acres of land, and has a spa, guest house, and a heated pool. We don't often see inside but this picture of the fireplace gives an idea of how regal the home is. Now, J-Lo mostly resides in LA alongside her husband Ben Affleck, though the couple are said to be placing their home on the market amid ongoing reports of an imminent divorce. Neither party has commented on this publicly, however.

2/ 8 © Booking.com Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children mostly live in NYC but they have a home in the Hamptons where they spend their summers. The family's charming home is so pretty and is the epitome of Hampton elegance and chic. The house is often empty, so the Sex and the City star even started putting her home on Booking.com for travellers to rent. The kitchen is surprisingly modest for an A-listers home. It has blue and white square tiles on the floor and leads onto the dining area which then leads out in the garden.

3/ 8 © Instagram Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon is another star who mostly resides in the Big Apple, particularly during the week when filming his late-night talk show host. But the TV host and actor has a huge home in the Hamptons where he lives with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole. The family also have an adorable golden retriever dog who is seen here in this photo taken inside Jimmy's living room.

4/ 8 © Trulia Beyoncé and Jay Z Fans of Beyoncé and Jay Z will know that earlier this year, the superstar couple bought the most expensive house in California – a jaw-droppingly large mansion on Malibu beach. But, around the Fourth of July celebrations, the pair spent time in the Hamptons as seen in gorgeous photos shared on Beyoncé's Instagram. The pair previously lived in a massive house on the Hamptons right on the coast and the interiors were so grand, with windows and doors at least two storeys high allowing plenty of daylight to flood in. Fun fact: this is also the house where Beyoncé recorded the entirety of her self-titled album released in 2013.

5/ 8 © Instagram Christie Brinkley Model Christie Brinkley is another A-lister who is lucky enough to have a stunning abode in the Hamptons. It's in the New York property that the supermodel has truly created a home for herself, at a residence called Tower Hill, famous for its tower dating back to 1891. The supermodel previously told HELLO! as she welcomed us into her gorgeous home: "The tower has so much history; they found the oldest flag in America that predates Betsy Ross, it's the Hulbert flag and it's now in a museum." The home is filled with personality and features a luxurious kitchen painted in the most stunning blue hue, complete with long marble countertops and plenty of foliage.

6/ 8 © Instagram Brooke Shields Brooke Shields often shares a look inside her beautiful Hamptons home and we are obsessed with the interiors. This photo, taken around Christmas time, shows the actress and model sitting in one room in the massive property, which is covered in gorgeous artwork, with decadent lighting and a vintage-looking cabinet with gold detailing.



7/ 8 © Instagram Hugh Jackman Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness lived in the Hamptons together but unfortunately, the couple announced their separation last year. The Wolverine actor did share the odd photo from inside their home, however, and it appears the former couple opted for a neutral and simplistic colour scheme. The living room also has huge windows to soak up the picturesque Hamptons horizon.