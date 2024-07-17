Hollywood elite's Hamptons homes: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and more

Much like the sandy beaches of St Barts. Island or the beautiful snowy backdrops of Aspen, the Hamptons is one of the picturesque places where A-list celebrities flock in their droves.
For some of the Hollywood elite, having a home in the Hamptons is just one of the luxuries of being rich and famous, and it tends to be the location of choice, particularly at this time of year following the recent long weekends and the 4 July national holiday.
The luxury mansion boasts eight bedrooms, sits on three acres of land, and has a spa, guest house, and a heated pool. We don't often see inside but this picture of the fireplace gives an idea of how regal the home is.
The pair previously lived in a massive house on the Hamptons right on the coast and the interiors were so grand, with windows and doors at least two storeys high allowing plenty of daylight to flood in.
Fun fact: this is also the house where Beyoncé recorded the entirety of her self-titled album released in 2013.
Christie Brinkley
Model Christie Brinkley is another A-lister who is lucky enough to have a stunning abode in the Hamptons.
It's in the New York property that the supermodel has truly created a home for herself, at a residence called Tower Hill, famous for its tower dating back to 1891.
The supermodel previously told HELLO! as she welcomed us into her gorgeous home: "The tower has so much history; they found the oldest flag in America that predates Betsy Ross, it's the Hulbert flag and it's now in a museum."
The home is filled with personality and features a luxurious kitchen painted in the most stunning blue hue, complete with long marble countertops and plenty of foliage.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shieldsoften shares a look inside her beautiful Hamptons home and we are obsessed with the interiors.
This photo, taken around Christmas time, shows the actress and model sitting in one room in the massive property, which is covered in gorgeous artwork, with decadent lighting and a vintage-looking cabinet with gold detailing.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness lived in the Hamptons together but unfortunately, the couple announced their separation last year.
The Wolverine actor did share the odd photo from inside their home, however, and it appears the former couple opted for a neutral and simplistic colour scheme.
The living room also has huge windows to soak up the picturesque Hamptons horizon.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow has a home in California but also spends time in the Hamptons.
The Oscar-winning actress occasionally shows off her incredible abode said to be worth around $6 million including in her stunning kitchen.
This photo shows the sky-high, panelled ceilings, the gorgeous, hanging light fittings and the impressive hob and oven.