Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Cancers 2025

Cancers, born between June 21 and July 22, are deeply emotional, intuitive, and creative souls ruled by the moon.
Known for their nurturing nature and sentimental streak, they cherish home, memory, and meaningful connections above all else. Their creativity often shows up in art, writing, or thoughtful gestures - and they have a talent for turning the everyday into something magical.
When choosing a gift for a Cancer, many opt for something personal: a handwritten letter, a framed photo or anything that evokes comfort, nostalgia, or heartfelt intention.
However, that’s not to say these water babies don’t appreciate a touch of luxury. Intricate detailing brings them joy, such as beautiful beading, ocean motifs and serene hues that reflect their quest for calm amidst the chaos (that is often their own whirring minds.)
Discover the best gifts for Cancers below and treat your thoughtful pals to something they'll cherish forever.
Best gifts for Cancers 2025:
Tommy Beaded Bag Tidal Wave
Staud
Tap into the collective Cancerian love for the ocean with Staud's stunning beaded Tommy Bag in a tidal wave design.
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
Mejuri
Crafted from 18-karat gold with white sapphires, this touchingly timeless pendant is a glimmering gift they'll cherish forever.
Mias Marina Rhinestone-Embellished Bikini
Oceanus
Another piece that's set to ignite their undying love for the sea, Oceanus' intricately beaded bikini with starfish detailing will enable them to channel their inner mermaid in style.
Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings
Joni Mitchell
Although a Scorpio herself, Joni Mitchell remains the forever muse for music-loving Cancers. Her book of lyrics and illustrations offers a deep dive into the icon's work, which has touched the hearts of millions.
Cry Baby Cardholder
Cowboys Of Habit
We Cancers love a good cry, something we're not afraid to admit. Treat them to tongue-in-cheek gift courtesy of cool-girl brand Cowboys Of Habit.
The Books Baby Tee
Cou Cou Intimates
Cancers love to curl up with a good book, hence why this baby tee by Cou Cou Intimates is a playful yet on-point pick for your summer-born friends.
Peony Reversible Top
Susmie's
The thoughtful souls they are, Cancers love to support independent brands. Introducing the reversible polka dot top by Susmie's, the one-size staple set to become your new summer hero.
Fish Coin Purse Charm
Anya Hindmarch
Say hello to your new fishy friend. Anya Hindmarch's adorable coin purse, crafted from capra leather in pistachio green, is a luxury take on the Gen Z-adored bag charm trend. Sweet and stylish in equal measure.
Lavanda Cotton and Silk Beach Cover-Up
Agua by Agua Bendita
Perfect for beachside lounging, this silk-cotton wrap by Colombian brand Agua by Agua Bendita has 'summer baby' written all over it thanks to its illustrative oceanscape print.
Murano Glass Necklace Holy Crab!
Smilla Brav
The Smilla Brav 'Holy Crab!' Murano glass necklace showcases a handcrafted Cancer sign crab pendant in warm honey-amber hues, evoking sunset coastal vibes.
Elspeth Embroidered Nightdress
Damson Madder
Damson Madder’s Elspeth nightdress is a dreamy, vintage-inspired piece with delicate embroidery, puff sleeves and a breezy silhouette, perfect for after-hours summer cocooning.
Mexi Flower Freshwater Wearl Earrings
Anni Lu
These Anni Lu earrings feature Cancer’s birthstone, the pearl, symbolising emotion and intuition. Paired with playful florals and gold, they echo the sign’s nostalgic, romantic nature and deep connection to the sea.
Spindleshanks Crab
Jellycat
The ultimate match for a Cancer, this charming Jellycat plushie is the embodiment of the sign's nurturing, protective, sentimental crab spirit.
How we chose:
Style: We've chosen each item with Cancers, and their sensitive yet creative characters in mind.
Price: These whimsical water signs love a meaningful gift, so we've included an array of thoughtful picks from high street to high fashion brands.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more