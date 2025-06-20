Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Cancers 2025
Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Cancers 2025

Thoughtful picks for sensitive yet stylish souls

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Cancers, born between June 21 and July 22, are deeply emotional, intuitive, and creative souls ruled by the moon. 

Known for their nurturing nature and sentimental streak, they cherish home, memory, and meaningful connections above all else. Their creativity often shows up in art, writing, or thoughtful gestures - and they have a talent for turning the everyday into something magical. 

Sensitive yet strong, Cancers feel deeply and love fiercely, often putting others' needs before their own. Hence, it comes as little surprise that stars such as Princess Diana, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie are all caring Cancerians. 

Diana, Princess Of Wales is the perfect example of a caring Cancer© Getty
Diana, Princess Of Wales is the perfect example of a caring Cancer

When choosing a gift for a Cancer, many opt for something personal: a handwritten letter, a framed photo or anything that evokes comfort, nostalgia, or heartfelt intention. 

However, that’s not to say these water babies don’t appreciate a touch of luxury. Intricate detailing brings them joy, such as beautiful beading, ocean motifs and serene hues that reflect their quest for calm amidst the chaos (that is often their own whirring minds.)

Discover the best gifts for Cancers below and treat your thoughtful pals to something they'll cherish forever. 

Best gifts for Cancers 2025:

  • TOMMY BEADED BAG TIDAL WAVE

    Tommy Beaded Bag Tidal Wave

    Staud

    Tap into the collective Cancerian love for the ocean with Staud's stunning beaded Tommy Bag in a tidal wave design. 

  • Zodiac Pendant Necklace

    Zodiac Pendant Necklace

    Mejuri

    Crafted from 18-karat gold with white sapphires, this touchingly timeless pendant is a glimmering gift they'll cherish forever.

  • Mias Marina Rhinestone-Embellished Bikini

    Mias Marina Rhinestone-Embellished Bikini

    Oceanus

    Another piece that's set to ignite their undying love for the sea, Oceanus' intricately beaded bikini with starfish detailing will enable them to channel their inner mermaid in style.

  • Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings Hardcover – 22 Oct. 2019

    Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings

    Joni Mitchell

    Although a Scorpio herself, Joni Mitchell remains the forever muse for music-loving Cancers. Her book of lyrics and illustrations offers a deep dive into the icon's work, which has touched the hearts of millions.

  • Cry Baby Cardholder

    Cry Baby Cardholder

    Cowboys Of Habit

    We Cancers love a good cry, something we're not afraid to admit. Treat them to tongue-in-cheek gift courtesy of cool-girl brand Cowboys Of Habit.

  • Cou Cou Intimates books tee

    The Books Baby Tee

    Cou Cou Intimates

    Cancers love to curl up with a good book, hence why this baby tee by Cou Cou Intimates is a playful yet on-point pick for your summer-born friends.

  • susmies polka top

    Peony Reversible Top

    Susmie's

    The thoughtful souls they are, Cancers love to support independent brands. Introducing the reversible polka dot top by Susmie's, the one-size staple set to become your new summer hero.

  • Fish Coin Purse Charm

    Fish Coin Purse Charm

    Anya Hindmarch

    Say hello to your new fishy friend. Anya Hindmarch's adorable coin purse, crafted from capra leather in pistachio green, is a luxury take on the Gen Z-adored bag charm trend. Sweet and stylish in equal measure. 

  • Lavanda cotton and silk beach cover-up

    Lavanda Cotton and Silk Beach Cover-Up

    Agua by Agua Bendita

    Perfect for beachside lounging, this silk-cotton wrap by Colombian brand Agua by Agua Bendita has 'summer baby' written all over it thanks to its illustrative oceanscape print. 

  • Murano Glass Necklace Holy Crab!

    Murano Glass Necklace Holy Crab!

    Smilla Brav

    The Smilla Brav 'Holy Crab!' Murano glass necklace showcases a handcrafted Cancer sign crab pendant in warm honey-amber hues, evoking sunset coastal vibes.

  • elspeth embroidered nightdress - white

    Elspeth Embroidered Nightdress

    Damson Madder

    Damson Madder’s Elspeth nightdress is a dreamy, vintage-inspired piece with delicate embroidery, puff sleeves and a breezy silhouette, perfect for after-hours summer cocooning.

  • Mexi Flower 18ct yellow gold-plated brass, glass & freshwater pearl earrings

    Mexi Flower Freshwater Wearl Earrings

    Anni Lu

    These Anni Lu earrings feature Cancer’s birthstone, the pearl, symbolising emotion and intuition. Paired with playful florals and gold, they echo the sign’s nostalgic, romantic nature and deep connection to the sea.

  • crab plushie jellycat

    Spindleshanks Crab

    Jellycat

    The ultimate match for a Cancer, this charming Jellycat plushie is the embodiment of the sign's nurturing, protective, sentimental crab spirit.

How we chose:

  • Style: We've chosen each item with Cancers, and their sensitive yet creative characters in mind.
  • Price: These whimsical water signs love a meaningful gift, so we've included an array of thoughtful picks from high street to high fashion brands.

