Shell necklaces are the trendiest boho accessory for summer – shop our favourites

While many associate shell necklaces with quaint beachside souvenir shops – where pendants dangle from flimsy strings and can be picked up for a euro during a sun-soaked holiday – the accessory has since received a high-fashion makeover.

They were once nostalgic mementos from childhood holidays or collected on travels for their effortless beach-babe charm – only to be tossed into jewellery boxes once home, forgotten after the sea salt and sun dulled their shine. Now, they’ve been reimagined with a stylish edge and luxurious quality.

Let’s be clear – we’re not talking about your fast fashion iterations. The necklaces peppering the fashion frontlines are sculptural, textured pieces that exude sophistication – a far cry away from the simple seashells once looped onto metal clasps.

© Getty Images Shell necklaces featured on Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 runway

The organic shapes of this accessory are part of the broader boho revival dominating both the runway and the street-style scene. A quick glance at Chloé and Isabel Marant reveals a revival of these vintage 70s-inspired French charms, often suspended from understated 90s-style cord necklaces.

At Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, Chemena Kamali embellished the runway with mermaid-inspired accessories. Shells appeared as sleek pendants complemented by graceful spiral earrings and chunky bracelets – instantly elevating simple linen shirts adorned with billowing sleeves and ruffled hems.

© Getty Images Shell necklaces are the hottest boho accessory

Jewellery brands have taken note, with Juju Vera's seashell necklaces becoming the must-have centerpiece in every It-girl’s collection. The brand’s coveted Petra Shell Pendant boasts a striking scallop shell adorned with dangling teardrop charms on an elegant, long chain. Available in sterling silver or brass, the necklace is inspired by Grecian Art Deco allusions and a 1968 photograph of Mia Farrow wearing a gold caftan, adding a whimsical charm to any simple outfit.

© Instagram/@linda.sza These necklaces are the latest It-girl accessory

And there’s no shortage of chic variations to choose from – some shell necklaces are crafted from chunky gold and hung on delicate strings, while others feature raw stone pendants suspended from cords. Often intertwined with woven materials or adorned with metallic accents, these designs bring a modern twist to the boho accessory.

© Getty Images The accessory is peppering the street-style scene

These statement pieces pair beautifully with crisp linen sets or crochet ensembles. They’re also the perfect accessory to instantly elevate your summer bikini look with romantic flair. Explore our curated edit of the season's hottest shell necklaces for the ultimate splash of summer mermaid sensuality.

Best shell necklaces for SS25:

© Chloé Gold-Tone Necklace Chloé At the forefront of the nautical accessory revival is fashion house Chloé, whose gold-tone metal necklace makes the perfect summer statement. Strung with seashell charms, the chunky, adjustable piece adds a subtle edge to a simple white ensemble.

£890.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

© TOHUM Samsara Gold-Plated, Sea Glass, Shell and Cord necklace TOHUM If you're drawn to something more raw and natural, TOHUM's Samsara necklace is a standout. Handcrafted from knotted cord and adorned with gold-plated beads, sea glass, and rose-hued shells sourced from the Turkish coast, it's the ultimate piece for channeling breezy bohemian flair.

£430.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

© Juju Vera Petra Tassel Necklace in Ivory Juju Vera Handcrafted in solid brass, Juju Vera’s bestselling necklace is finished with ivory silk tassels for a modern twist. It’s the kind of piece you could easily imagine gracing Elizabeth Taylor’s neck in Cleopatra.

£446.00 AT JUJU VERA

© Jennifer Behr Catalina Embellished Necklace Jennifer Behr Crafted from 8kt gold-plated brass and glass, this embellished necklace features a statement shell centrepiece with pearls and turquoise accents along the chain. It's the perfect accessory to pair with your bikini for an effortless surfer-girl vibe this summer.

£385.00 AT MYTHERESA

© Dior Cabinet de Curiosités Short Necklace Dior If you're in search of luxury, look no further than Dior’s necklace, finished in radiant gold metal and adorned with white resin pearls. At its centre rests a finely chiseled starfish, pavé-set with delicate white resin pearls, from which a signature CD pearl elegantly hangs.

£790.00 AT DIOR

© Anthropologie Levens Jewels Seashell Necklace Anthropologie For a more delicate take, Anthropologie’s neutral-hued necklace features soft beads strung along a gold chain, accented with charming shells. This earthy piece is subtle enough to complement bold summer colours.

£160.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

© Ulla Johnson Livia Seashell Charm Necklace Ulla Johnson Crafted using traditional artisan techniques in Kenya, this necklace features cherry-hued accents and a delicately suspended striped seashell at its centre, all set on a brass chain. Its earthy tones make it the perfect complement to brown or butter-yellow ensembles.

£590.00 AT HARRODS

© Zara Cord and Seashell Necklace Zara If you’re after a more affordable option, Zara’s seashell necklace features a cascading cord design embellished with shell pendants and matching beads, and finished with a metal lobster clasp. Pair it with a high-neck black top for an eye-catching statement.

£29.99 AT ZARA

© Rat & Boa Riko Necklace Blue Rat & Boa For those with blue eyes, this necklace is a must. It features ocean-blue glass beads and a detachable natural shell pendant embellished with a smoky quartz oval cut cubic zirconia stone. It screams Mamma Mia!.

£150.00 AT RAT & BOA

How we chose:

Style: Ranging from classic gold designs to cord iterations, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

