Shell necklaces are the trendiest boho accessory for summer – shop our favourites

While many associate shell necklaces with quaint beachside souvenir shops – where pendants dangle from flimsy strings and can be picked up for a euro during a sun-soaked holiday – the accessory has since received a high-fashion makeover.
They were once nostalgic mementos from childhood holidays or collected on travels for their effortless beach-babe charm – only to be tossed into jewellery boxes once home, forgotten after the sea salt and sun dulled their shine. Now, they’ve been reimagined with a stylish edge and luxurious quality.
Let’s be clear – we’re not talking about your fast fashion iterations. The necklaces peppering the fashion frontlines are sculptural, textured pieces that exude sophistication – a far cry away from the simple seashells once looped onto metal clasps.
The organic shapes of this accessory are part of the broader boho revival dominating both the runway and the street-style scene. A quick glance at Chloé and Isabel Marant reveals a revival of these vintage 70s-inspired French charms, often suspended from understated 90s-style cord necklaces.
At Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, Chemena Kamali embellished the runway with mermaid-inspired accessories. Shells appeared as sleek pendants complemented by graceful spiral earrings and chunky bracelets – instantly elevating simple linen shirts adorned with billowing sleeves and ruffled hems.
Jewellery brands have taken note, with Juju Vera's seashell necklaces becoming the must-have centerpiece in every It-girl’s collection. The brand’s coveted Petra Shell Pendant boasts a striking scallop shell adorned with dangling teardrop charms on an elegant, long chain. Available in sterling silver or brass, the necklace is inspired by Grecian Art Deco allusions and a 1968 photograph of Mia Farrow wearing a gold caftan, adding a whimsical charm to any simple outfit.
And there’s no shortage of chic variations to choose from – some shell necklaces are crafted from chunky gold and hung on delicate strings, while others feature raw stone pendants suspended from cords. Often intertwined with woven materials or adorned with metallic accents, these designs bring a modern twist to the boho accessory.
These statement pieces pair beautifully with crisp linen sets or crochet ensembles. They’re also the perfect accessory to instantly elevate your summer bikini look with romantic flair. Explore our curated edit of the season's hottest shell necklaces for the ultimate splash of summer mermaid sensuality.
Best shell necklaces for SS25:
How we chose:
Style: Ranging from classic gold designs to cord iterations, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.
Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.
