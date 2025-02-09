Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mia Farrow is 80! Her best photos through the years — including with her famous son
The Rosemary's Baby and The Great Gatsby actress has welcomed 14 children

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Mia Farrow and her family.

On Sunday, February 9, the Rosemary's Baby actress rang in her milestone 80th trip around the sun.

She was born Maria de Lourdes Villiers Farrow to Australian film director John Farrow and his second wife, Irish actress Maureen O'Sullivan in Los Angeles in 1945, and she made her screen debut in 1958 when she was 13 years old with an uncredited part in her father's film John Paul Jones.

It was more so during the 1960s that she furthered her acting career, particularly by starring in the primetime soap opera Peyton Place, which she reportedly left in 1966 after her future husband Frank Sinatra asked her to; they married that year when she was 21 and he was 50 years old, and though they split two years later, they remained friendly until his death in 1998.

Some of Mia's other best known roles are in The Great Gatsby, Death on the Nile, and Hannah and Her Sisters, plus she is also known for her activism and philanthropic work, particularly as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She is also a doting mom, to 14 children, four biological and ten adopted. She welcomed twins Matthew and Sacha, 54, as well as son Fletcher, 50, with ex-husband André Previn, and they also adopted Lark (who died aged 35 in 2008), Summer "Daisy," 49, and Soon-Yi (who went on to marry former stepfather Woody Allen), 53. She next adopted Moses, 46, and Dylan (who has for decades alleged that Woody sexually abused her as a child), 39, and later gave birth to Satchel Ronan, known professionally as Ronan Farrow, 37, with the Annie Hall director.

Lastly, between 1992 and 1995, she adopted five more children: Tam (who passed away aged 21 in 2000), Kaeli-Shea (later known as Quincy Maureen), 31, Frankie-Minh, 33, Isaiah Justus, 32, and Gabriel Wilk (later known as Thaddeus Wilk, before his death at 27 in 2016).

Scroll below for some of the best photos of the Hollywood legend through the years.

The growing family of actress Maureen O'Sullivan and director John Farrow pose for portrait following christening of their seventh child at Church of the Good Shepherd here. Seated in front are Prudence, 3; and John Jr., 4. Second row: Maria, 6; Mrs. Farrow olding month old Thersa; Stephanie, 2; John Farrow; and Patrick, 8. Peeping over the rear is Stanley, 12© Getty

The Farrows

The Farrow family in 1951.

Maureen O'Sullivan and her 18 year old daughter Mia, an aspiring actress herself, see the sights along the East River in the Manhattan neighborhood where they share an apartment, 1963© Getty

Budding actress

Mia as an 18-year-old alongside her mom, when she was studying acting in New York City.

Mia Farrow kneeling on floor wearing a stretchy, striped top with matching, bicycle shorts and white knee socks, Glamour, October 1968© Getty

Twiggy is that you?

Modeling for Glamour in 1968.

Mia Farrow in a publicity still from the from 'Rosemary's Baby', United States, 1968© Getty Images

Rosemary's Baby

One of her most prominent roles was as Rosemary Woodhouse in the Roman Polanski film.

Frank Sinatra and actress Mia Farrow cutting their wedding cake at Las Vegas, 19th July 1966© Getty Images

Vegas wedding

At her 1968 wedding to the "Autumn Leaves" singer in Las Vegas.

The movie "The Great Gatsby", directed by Jack Clayton, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Seen here from left, Mia Farrow as Daisy Buchanan and Robert Redford as Jay Gatsby. Initial theatrical release March 29, 1974© Getty

The Great Gatsby

As Daisy Buchanan alongside Robert Redford (as Jay Gatsby) in 1974.

Mia Farrow attend Democratic National Committee Fundraiser A Tribute to Arthur and Mathilde Krim on April 14, 1986 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City© Getty

Androgynous chic

At a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in 1986.

Mia Farrow and daughters Lark Song Previn and Summer Song Previn attend 62nd Annual National Board of Review Awards on March 4, 1991 at the Equitable Center in New York City© Getty

1991

With two of her daughters at an event in New York City.

Mia Farrow speaks to the media at the United Nations in New York 24 January 2001 about her recent trip to Nigeria for a countrywide polio vaccination campaign designed to immunize 40 million children© Getty

UNICEF Ambassador

Speaking at the United Nations in 2001 about a recent trip to Nigeria for a countrywide polio vaccination campaign.

Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow attends the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Proud mom

With her journalist son Ronan at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2018.

