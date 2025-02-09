Mia Farrow is 80! Her best photos through the years — including with her famous son

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Mia Farrow and her family.

On Sunday, February 9, the Rosemary's Baby actress rang in her milestone 80th trip around the sun.

She was born Maria de Lourdes Villiers Farrow to Australian film director John Farrow and his second wife, Irish actress Maureen O'Sullivan in Los Angeles in 1945, and she made her screen debut in 1958 when she was 13 years old with an uncredited part in her father's film John Paul Jones.

It was more so during the 1960s that she furthered her acting career, particularly by starring in the primetime soap opera Peyton Place, which she reportedly left in 1966 after her future husband Frank Sinatra asked her to; they married that year when she was 21 and he was 50 years old, and though they split two years later, they remained friendly until his death in 1998.

Some of Mia's other best known roles are in The Great Gatsby, Death on the Nile, and Hannah and Her Sisters, plus she is also known for her activism and philanthropic work, particularly as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She is also a doting mom, to 14 children, four biological and ten adopted. She welcomed twins Matthew and Sacha, 54, as well as son Fletcher, 50, with ex-husband André Previn, and they also adopted Lark (who died aged 35 in 2008), Summer "Daisy," 49, and Soon-Yi (who went on to marry former stepfather Woody Allen), 53. She next adopted Moses, 46, and Dylan (who has for decades alleged that Woody sexually abused her as a child), 39, and later gave birth to Satchel Ronan, known professionally as Ronan Farrow, 37, with the Annie Hall director.

Lastly, between 1992 and 1995, she adopted five more children: Tam (who passed away aged 21 in 2000), Kaeli-Shea (later known as Quincy Maureen), 31, Frankie-Minh, 33, Isaiah Justus, 32, and Gabriel Wilk (later known as Thaddeus Wilk, before his death at 27 in 2016).

Scroll below for some of the best photos of the Hollywood legend through the years.

1/ 10 © Getty The Farrows The Farrow family in 1951.



2/ 10 © Getty Budding actress Mia as an 18-year-old alongside her mom, when she was studying acting in New York City.



3/ 10 © Getty Twiggy is that you? Modeling for Glamour in 1968.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Rosemary's Baby One of her most prominent roles was as Rosemary Woodhouse in the Roman Polanski film.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Vegas wedding At her 1968 wedding to the "Autumn Leaves" singer in Las Vegas.



6/ 10 © Getty The Great Gatsby As Daisy Buchanan alongside Robert Redford (as Jay Gatsby) in 1974.



7/ 10 © Getty Androgynous chic At a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in 1986.



8/ 10 © Getty 1991 With two of her daughters at an event in New York City.



9/ 10 © Getty UNICEF Ambassador Speaking at the United Nations in 2001 about a recent trip to Nigeria for a countrywide polio vaccination campaign.

