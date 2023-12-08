Kitten heels are back: here’s how to wear them and which ones to shop now

Tiny heels are back and the fashion world couldn't be more welcoming as not only are they categorically chic, but they’re also comfortable.

Much like how champagne has to be made in the region of champagne France to be deemed champagne, a kitten heel also has a few rules. Technically speaking, a kitten heel is a short stiletto heel, with a slight curve setting the heel in from the back edge of the shoe.

© Mike Marsland Poppy Delevingne rocked kittens at the 2023 Fashion Awards

What are kitten heels?

First introduced back in the 1950s as a formal shoe option for younger girls to wear to events, kitten heels were often referred to as “training heels’ because of the minuscule heel height. In the 1960s an unknown woman (to whom we owe our life for making comfortable shoes acceptable) started sporting kitten heels of their own, styling them for fancy events, day trips and casual dinners.

MORE: 16 designer Christmas party dresses for the festive season ahead

RELATED: These influencer-adored ballet flats now come in a new party season colourway

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Kenny loves a kitten heel too

Seen on runways around the world and sported every day by some of fashion's most notable names like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the kitten heel is (in my opinion) the superior heel. Available in an array of different forms including pointed-toe silhouettes, suede finishing and sling-back heel straps, there’s a kitten heel for all.

If you value comfort and style, consult my list of a few of my favourite kitten heels on the market right now and how to style them...

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands, which results in varying price points.

Style: I have chosen to include a range of different styles, however, all of them fit under the ‘kitten heel’ definition.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Lulu Black Mesh & Leather Dressy Work Evening Kitten Heel Slingback Beautiisoles You can never go wrong with a classic black heel and these gorgeous black mesh numbers with tiny flower appliques are the touch of elevation every outfit needs. These truly would suit any outfit. £210.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

Eleanor Slingback Tory Burch Sleek and sexy, what more could you want? These leather slingbacks are a wardrobe staple just waiting for the perfect owner to come along and love them. Adorned with a metal gold Tory Burch motif on the tow, these will catch the light at any event.

£216.00 AT TORY BURCH

Serena sling back court high heels in silver Schuch We all know that metallics are having a moment, so don’t even try and fight the trend. Instead, lean in and lean in hard with a pair of practically perfect Cinderella-approved slippers like these. I would wear these with either black trousers or a pair of black opaque tights.

£35.00 AT SCHUCH

Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes Marks and Spencer If you’re a loafer fan then this affordable reimagined heel style from high street favourite M&S is for you. Perfect for office jobs and after-work drinks, these comfortable companions are set to be your best bud.

£45.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Pointed Slingback Kitten Heel COS Made from 100% leather, these little heels come with a fun twist. Adorned on the very tip of the toe is a shiny silver metal accent piece, perfect for when you need something classic but flirty.

£135.00 AT COS

Demi 35 GG-crystal pumps Gucci Possibly the most perfect pump ever made, these Gucci crystal monogrammed mesh heels have my heart for reasons that need no explanation. Almost too good to wear, I would either wear them with everything ( even my pyjamas) or nothing at all and just look at them every day in awe. £795.00 AT MATCHES

Millionaire Point Court Kitten Heels OFFICE There's something about the square shape of these kitten heels that exudes quiet luxury.

£39.99 AT OFFICE

Emmy Pointed Kitten Heel Pumps Charles & Keith Channel your inner Jackie Keneddy with these gorgeously retro chalk-coloured pumps. I would go all out and pair this heel with a matching two-piece tweed suit.

£65.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.