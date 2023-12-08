Kitten heels are back: here’s how to wear them and which ones to shop now

Tiny heels are back and the fashion world couldn't be more welcoming as not only are they categorically chic, but they’re also comfortable.
Much like how champagne has to be made in the region of champagne France to be deemed champagne, a kitten heel also has a few rules. Technically speaking, a kitten heel is a short stiletto heel, with a slight curve setting the heel in from the back edge of the shoe.
What are kitten heels?
First introduced back in the 1950s as a formal shoe option for younger girls to wear to events, kitten heels were often referred to as “training heels’ because of the minuscule heel height. In the 1960s an unknown woman (to whom we owe our life for making comfortable shoes acceptable) started sporting kitten heels of their own, styling them for fancy events, day trips and casual dinners.
Seen on runways around the world and sported every day by some of fashion's most notable names like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the kitten heel is (in my opinion) the superior heel. Available in an array of different forms including pointed-toe silhouettes, suede finishing and sling-back heel straps, there’s a kitten heel for all.
If you value comfort and style, consult my list of a few of my favourite kitten heels on the market right now and how to style them...
How we chose the pieces:
Price: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands, which results in varying price points.
Style: I have chosen to include a range of different styles, however, all of them fit under the ‘kitten heel’ definition.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
