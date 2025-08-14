I'm a fashion editor - here are 5 things I wish I took to fashion school

September is around the corner, which means Freshers Week is nearly upon us.
Preparing for university life is a feat in itself - packing bedding, stationery, tech, and homeware essentials can quickly become overwhelming. On top of that, new students worldwide face the tricky task of deciding which clothes to bring and which to leave behind. It’s a high-stakes balancing act.
Even more so if you’re off to fashion school. My first day as a Master’s student at Central Saint Martins was brimming with anxiety - not over the academic challenges, but over curating an outfit that effortlessly said ‘cool’ without looking like I was trying too hard. Make no mistake, I tried very hard.
No matter, I settled upon my trusty longline black leather coat, Doc Martens, black trousers and a Weekday long sleeve - aiming for something between 90s-inspired Charlie’s Angels and Neo from The Matrix.
Even with three years of undergraduate experience behind me, there were still a few essentials I wish I’d known to pack before moving to the Big Smoke. While the basics - laptop, notepads, pens - are a given, some must-haves are far less obvious but equally crucial for surviving life on campus. After all, fashion school is no joke (contrary to what my career’s advisor believed at school.) Fashion is a small industry and you’ll likely know your classmates for years to come as you evolve from students to professionals. As my CSM course tutor said on our very first day, one of you might be offering the other a job in the future.
Therefore making a first impression is essential. As is staying grounded amidst the ever-chaotic, ever-creative world of clothing. Here are the essentials I wish I knew to arm myself with before heading off to fashion school. Oh, and obviously be yourself, and all that jazz.
5 Fashion School Essentials:
How we chose:
- Style: Each item leans into sleek fashion student style, from cool-girl designs by Chopova Lowena to library-coded accessories such as reading glasses.
- Price: Students don't typically have much cash to splash, which we've taken into consideration when sourcing pieces for the shopping guide.
