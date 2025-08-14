I'm a fashion editor - here are 5 things I wish I took to fashion school

September is around the corner, which means Freshers Week is nearly upon us.

Preparing for university life is a feat in itself - packing bedding, stationery, tech, and homeware essentials can quickly become overwhelming. On top of that, new students worldwide face the tricky task of deciding which clothes to bring and which to leave behind. It’s a high-stakes balancing act.

Even more so if you’re off to fashion school. My first day as a Master’s student at Central Saint Martins was brimming with anxiety - not over the academic challenges, but over curating an outfit that effortlessly said ‘cool’ without looking like I was trying too hard. Make no mistake, I tried very hard.

No matter, I settled upon my trusty longline black leather coat, Doc Martens, black trousers and a Weekday long sleeve - aiming for something between 90s-inspired Charlie’s Angels and Neo from The Matrix.

Even with three years of undergraduate experience behind me, there were still a few essentials I wish I’d known to pack before moving to the Big Smoke. While the basics - laptop, notepads, pens - are a given, some must-haves are far less obvious but equally crucial for surviving life on campus. After all, fashion school is no joke (contrary to what my career’s advisor believed at school.) Fashion is a small industry and you’ll likely know your classmates for years to come as you evolve from students to professionals. As my CSM course tutor said on our very first day, one of you might be offering the other a job in the future.

Therefore making a first impression is essential. As is staying grounded amidst the ever-chaotic, ever-creative world of clothing. Here are the essentials I wish I knew to arm myself with before heading off to fashion school. Oh, and obviously be yourself, and all that jazz.

5 Fashion School Essentials:

Mercy Knit Tee Praying A slogan top is a surefire way to make friends on your first day of fashion school. The graphic tees radiate confidence without being too much, showing fellow clothing-obsessed comrades that you're a laugh to be around and don't take things too serious - and isn't that was fashion is all about? Our choice would be Praying's knitted tee - which displays a slogan primed for heading into tutorials when your work is about to be obliterated by your tutor. (We've all been there and yes, it's character building.) £47.00 AT PRAYING

The Emmy Jimmy Fairly Please listen to us when we say take good care of your eyes throughout uni. Long hours in the library spent squinting at your laptop and days spent hunched over the fabric cutting tables can really take their toll on your eyesight - therefore a signature pair of reading glasses is essential. £135.00 AT JIMMY FAIRLY

Cloud Tote Bag Cos Arguably even more crucial than curating a student wardrobe that can transition from club nights to laid-back hangover mornings is choosing a reliable, sturdy bag for everyday use. For navigating lectures, seminars, and campus life, a backpack that can hold all your essentials - laptop, textbooks, water bottle, key cards, and more - is an absolute must. £65.00 AT COS

Silver Kiss BFF Necklace Chopova Lowena Listen, we understand as a student, you'll probably be on a tight budget. Yet, a statement piece of jewellery is the perfect way to elevate any plain black look - and a hint of Chopova Lowena instantly elevates your fashion credentials to top-tier status. Trust us, you'll wear it for years to come and your younger self with be forever-grateful that you took the financial hit in the name of cutting-edge, cool-girl fashion.

Dozy Girl Chamomile Tea Bird & Blend Tea Co. A rogue choice? Yes - but hear us out. The fashion industry can be all-consuming, so it’s essential to have something that keeps you grounded. Whether it’s running, meditation, or crystals (you’ll find plenty tucked into the bras of CSM students), make sure you have one ritual that carves out a moment of peace in times of stress. After all, the last thing anyone wants is for you to leave fashion school with more ego than insight. My go-to? A hot cup of chamomile tea, ideally in the company of friends who are doctors or lawyers - people whose worlds put my own stresses neatly into perspective. £7.35 AT BIRD & BLEND TEA CO.

How we chose:

Style : Each item leans into sleek fashion student style, from cool-girl designs by Chopova Lowena to library-coded accessories such as reading glasses.

: Each item leans into sleek fashion student style, from cool-girl designs by Chopova Lowena to library-coded accessories such as reading glasses. Price: Students don't typically have much cash to splash, which we've taken into consideration when sourcing pieces for the shopping guide.

