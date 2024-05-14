'This old thing?' How the high street is tapping into the pre-loved clothing market

A clothing compliment hits different when the piece was destined for landfill before you swooped in and gave it a new lease of life, right?
Making pre-loved fashion look luxe and covetable is an art form, and equally impressive is having the patience to trawl through the popular resale sites.
But it appears that bagging a second-hand bargain is officially easier than ever, thanks to online schemes backed by somewhat unexpected champions: some of the biggest names in retail.
Nearly a quarter (23%) of the average Brit's wardrobe is comprised of pre-loved pieces, rising to 34% among those aged between 18 and 34, according to a recent study conducted by the Westfield shopping centre group.
Fast fashion and greenwashing make for hot discourse, but how do these online pre-loved picks measure up in comparison to the new-in sections?
Sustainable credentials have emerged as a major draw, especially among younger consumers, when it comes to brand preference. Perfection is the enemy of progress, and surely any attempt made to encourage a more circular fashion model ought to be welcomed with open arms?
Hello! Fashion shares the high street brands that are making waves in the pre-loved clothing market:
Zara
Spanish retailer Zara is one of the most influential high street fashion brands, with its finger firmly on the trend pulse. Its website's current pre-loved section offers the option to request a repair, donate to local organisations and buy second-hand pieces, pleasingly grouped by colour.
Arket
Contemporary Nordic label Arket, renowned for its minimal, affordable-luxe staples, is another of those which has entered the pre-loved market. The Arket Archive offers the option to both buy and sell, and the nearly 200 pre-loved picks span from of-the-moment jean silhouettes to timeless linen shirts.
Urban Outfitters
Gen Z-approved boho high street brand Urban Outfitters has Urban Renewal, a curation of thoughtfully sourced vintage, from markets and sellers. The line is divided into four key sections: Vintage, Remade, Remnants and One-of-a-Kind.
