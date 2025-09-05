Princess Kate’s go-to autumn outfit gets a modern refresh with this new tartan range

Few prints say autumn-ready elegance like tartan, and no one wears it better than the Princess of Wales. Whether wrapped in a regal double-breasted tartan coat or charming onlookers at Sandringham in a festive Miu Miu check, the wife of Prince William has firmly established tartan as a royal style signature. The revival of tartan is nothing new – but this season, it feels particularly potent. Back in 2024, the pattern dominated the autumn/winter runways, with designers reimagining the heritage staple through a modern lens.
From Burberry’s grungy maxis to Chloé’s softly tailored overcoats and Loewe’s sculptural silhouettes, tartan emerged as the go-to print for winter polish with a twist of tradition. Now, Boden – one of the future queen's most worn brands – is bringing the look home with its new tartan edit, aptly named Tartan Time. It is a collection of wearable pieces that embody classic cuts, flattering fits and checks that channel Kate’s signature autumnal style.
We’ve picked out the standout pieces from the collection that wouldn’t go amiss in the Princess’ own royal wardrobe, each one as perfect as the other for your own wardrobe refresh.
How we chose
- Royal Inspiration: Each piece echoes the kinds of silhouettes and textures the Princess of Wales reaches for every autumn. From smartly tailored coats to versatile tartan skirts, we've looked for items that nod to her polished style.
- Wearability: The items chosen for this edit were considered for real life. Whether it’s the school run, the office or a country walk, we prioritised pieces that strike the right balance between elegance and ease, all on cuts, fabrics and fits that work hard in your wardrobe.
- Timelessness: Tartan might be trend-led this season, but these picks have lasting power. We focused on Boden’s classic prints and silhouettes that won't date. They're investment pieces you’ll wear year after year, just styled in fresh new ways.
Our standout pieces from Boden's tartan edit...
We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.