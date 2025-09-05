Princess Kate’s go-to autumn outfit gets a modern refresh with this new tartan range

Few prints say autumn-ready elegance like tartan, and no one wears it better than the Princess of Wales. Whether wrapped in a regal double-breasted tartan coat or charming onlookers at Sandringham in a festive Miu Miu check, the wife of Prince William has firmly established tartan as a royal style signature. The revival of tartan is nothing new – but this season, it feels particularly potent. Back in 2024, the pattern dominated the autumn/winter runways, with designers reimagining the heritage staple through a modern lens.

From Burberry’s grungy maxis to Chloé’s softly tailored overcoats and Loewe’s sculptural silhouettes, tartan emerged as the go-to print for winter polish with a twist of tradition. Now, Boden – one of the future queen's most worn brands – is bringing the look home with its new tartan edit, aptly named Tartan Time. It is a collection of wearable pieces that embody classic cuts, flattering fits and checks that channel Kate’s signature autumnal style.

© Getty Images Tartan prints are a solid feature in Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe

We’ve picked out the standout pieces from the collection that wouldn’t go amiss in the Princess’ own royal wardrobe, each one as perfect as the other for your own wardrobe refresh.

How we chose

Royal Inspiration: Each piece echoes the kinds of silhouettes and textures the Princess of Wales reaches for every autumn. From smartly tailored coats to versatile tartan skirts, we've looked for items that nod to her polished style.

Wearability: The items chosen for this edit were considered for real life. Whether it's the school run, the office or a country walk, we prioritised pieces that strike the right balance between elegance and ease, all on cuts, fabrics and fits that work hard in your wardrobe.

Timelessness: Tartan might be trend-led this season, but these picks have lasting power. We focused on Boden's classic prints and silhouettes that won't date. They're investment pieces you'll wear year after year, just styled in fresh new ways.

Our standout pieces from Boden's tartan edit...

Cecelia Wool Skirt There’s one tartan item in the Princess’s festive wardrobe that often makes a reappearance, her Emilia Wickstead pleated skirt. Last seen beneath her bow-adorned red coat at her Together At Christmas carol service last year, Boden’s mini version nods to that look, updating it with a shorter cut and cleaner silhouette. Style it with: A slim turtleneck and block-heel boots for an off-duty royal vibe. £129 at Boden

Edinburgh Swing Coat A structured tartan coat is practically a royal uniform – and this one wouldn’t look out of place at Sandringham. The classic tailoring and subtle green check are sophisticated without shouting.

Style it with: Straight-leg trousers and leather gloves for weekend walks or Sunday pub lunches. £289 at Boden

Eda Check Shift Dress Shift dresses are a firm staple in Kate’s wardrobe - easy to style, endlessly versatile. This jersey number offers all-day comfort with serious polish.

Style it with: A distressed black leather jacket to add texture and a pair of heeled boots. £159 at Boden

Belgravia Wool Trousers The Princess of Wales might not wear tartan trousers often, but if she did, it would be these. Tailored, flattering, and easy to dress up or down, they give a contemporary edge to a traditional print.

Style it with: A crisp white blouse or fine merino knit - and add point-toe heels if you're heading out post office. £159 at Boden

Stamford Wool-Blend Blazer If there’s one thing the Princess of Wales loves, it’s a co-ord. Boden’s tartan blazer, wearable on or off-duty, could have been plucked directly from the Princess’ wardrobe - polished, playful, and quintessentially British.

Style it with: Loafers, and a crossbody for a cool twist on countryside chic. £199 at Boden

Fluffy Chunky Jumper While she’s not one for overt branding, Kate has worn Boden knits on more than one royal engagement. Featuring a delicate crescent of pointelle from the neck to the shoulders, this chunky jumper is a simple staple. Style it with: Wide-leg jeans or tucked into a midi skirt for an effortless autumn look. £119 at Boden

Cassie Check Tea Dress Kate often opts for demure silhouettes in playful prints. And we reckon Boden’s delicate, ruffled tartan dress strikes that exact balance. The button-down shape flatters, while the print keeps things interesting. Style it with: Ankle boots and a camel coat. £149 at Boden

Shop the full Boden Tartan Edit here and bring a bit of Kensington polish to your everyday autumn looks.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.