Princess Kate exudes festive glamour in statement bow dress

The Princess of Wales brought elegance in abundance to Westminster Abbey as she prepared to welcome fellow members of the royal family and celebrity guests to her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday evening.

Kate, 42, looked sensational in a show-stopping red coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the fashion-forward royal's usual designer of choice.

The dashing coat, which revealed a chic black bow underneath the collar, kept out the London chill and was draped over a long tartan red skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The split of Kate's coat revealed just a hint of the beautifully striking pattern on the skirt. Meanwhile, the mother-of-three paired the long red coat with black suede stiletto boots with a flattering pointed toe.

Kate was beaming from ear to ear as she walked into the Abbey solo as host of the occasion.

© Getty Together At Christmas is taking place at Westminster Abbey

Kate's husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are all expected to join the evening's festivities.

Also likely to be joining the Wales family in the capital is Kate's family including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister, Pippa, and her husband James Matthews, all of whom attended last year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also thought to be attending.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Kate wore red and black tartan for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Meanwhile, in addition to royal guests, there are notable names from the public eye on the guest list including Team GB Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, singer Paloma Faith, and Sir Chris Hoy.

Princess Kate's festive outings

Kate's stunning ensemble at the carol service comes shortly after she and William welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at their private residence earlier this week.

The royal wore a coat dress in a beautiful maroon shade. Complete with structured shoulders, double-breasted detailing and a figure-flattering cut, the Princess of Wales's silhouette looked streamlined in the tailored Alexander McQueen coat, which she paired with a burgundy beret by Sahar Millinery.

© James Whatling Members of The Royal Family attend the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit of The Amir of Qatar at Horse Guards Parade, London, UK, on the 3rd December 2024

The Princess polished off the stellar look with a glittering pearl and diamond necklace, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate was involved in the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, travelling in a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace, before lunch and viewing an exhibition of Qatari items in the Picture Gallery.

© WPA Pool Kate wore a sensational coat dress

Kate's Together at Christmas concert

The Together at Christmas Carol service is always a special event in the Princess of Wales' calendar, but it's extra special this year as it'll be one of just a few public engagements she's fulfilled since completing her preventative chemotherapy for cancer in September.

The mother of three has hosted the annual event since 2021 to celebrate people who support those in need.

© Getty Kate Middleton at the concert in 2023

In a statement announcing the heartwarming event, Kensington Palace shared that the 2024 edition of the festive service will reflect "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.

"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."