Princess Kate delights in £750 recycled tartan coat during moving outing

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales made a festive statement in tartan she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative to commemorate the monarch. The royal delighted crowds as she graced the scene at Westminster in a recycled yet regal look.

For the outdoor event, Princess Kate layered up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and sumptuous satin lining.

The coat also features oversized pockets and gleaming golden buttons which accentuate the piece with a pop of metallic colour. Kate previously wore the piece in a video filmed by the Royal British Legion and the Scouts and shared to Kensington Palace’s social media channels in November 2021.

The royal paired the lavish outerwear garment with a grey-green turtleneck jumper, sparking style inspiration among her fashion followers. She stepped out in a pair of suede, heeled boots which quite literally elevated the ensemble.

As always, Kate mesmerised with her beauty look of choice. She wore her silky chocolate tresses down loose and parted to the side while opting for a natural yet radiant makeup palette. A pair of glittering drop earrings peppered the look with an extra dose of dazzle.

Shop Princess Kate's look:

Double Breasted Coat, £749, Holland Cooper

Alternatively, why not try these elegant options?

Patricia Coat, now £269 was £349, Hobbs London

Green Check Coat, £220, Albaray

During the occasion, Kate gave a sapling a start in life at Westminster Abbey, one of more than a million trees planted under the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) project across the UK and Commonwealth.

The QGC was established to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with the public invited to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee."

The Princess of Wales has recently sported a host of dark, festive tones

The project was due to conclude in December at the end of the Jubilee year but, following the wishes of the King, the initiative’s patron, it has been extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of the late monarch who died in September.

More than a million trees have been planted in the Queen’s name during the October 2021 to March 2022 planting season.

Kate planted a wild cherry tree, a gift from the Duchy of Cornwall, last Wednesday during final preparations for her carol concert held at Westminster Abbey for the second year.

