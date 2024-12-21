Princess Kate's long-forgotten bump-skimming dress was her boldest festive look

Fashion enthusiasts may have scoured clothing rails this winter in pursuit of the season's most coveted trend – tartan - but the Princess of Wales has been a steadfast advocate for the iconic Scottish print since 2017.

© Getty Images Kate stunned in a Miu Miu tartan peacoat

While pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate donned her most playful festive look for Christmas day in 2017. The Princess opted for a double-breasted tartan coat by It-Girl fashion label Miu Miu. The bump-skimming peacoat, which featured a luxe velvet collar, was embellished with gold buttons. The festive number boasted the traditional tartan hues of black, red and turquoise.

Kate accessorised her bold look with a fluffy alpaca black hat, black wool tights, and a pair of gloves detailed with sweet bows. Prince William's wife opted for comfort during the chilly morning with a pair of suede pumps. Her brunette locks were cut short at the time and styled into soft waves. Kate opted for her typical radiant makeup as she paired a brown smokey eye with a pinch of blush and a rosy lip.

© Getty Images Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time

Cut back to 2024, tartan print has dominated the recent autumn/winter runways, with fashion mogul's desperate to emulate the royal wardrobe of those at Balmoral. Heritage tweeds and traditional checked prints have become the epitome of winter chic. The checked pattern has found itself in a slew of stylish iterations from Burberry's grungy maxi skirts to Chloé's wool overcoats and Loewe's structured dresses.

The tartan resurgence was most notable at Dior's cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. The fashion extravaganza paid homage to Scotland's sartorial heritage, with tartan, leather, kilts and tweeds descending the runway.

© Getty Images Tartan dominated the runway at the Dior Cruise 2025 Show held at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland

Kate's festive frock foreshadowed this Christmas's biggest fashion trend – it's where Miu Miu prep meets rich heritage and countryside chic. Depending on whether the royal attends Sandringham this Christmas, it wouldn't be surprising to see her don another tartan ensemble, especially given its current hotness.

The Princess of Wales even rocked a long red tartan skirt from designer Emilia Wickstead for her Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. Kate draped a bespoke red coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which featured a chic black bow on the collar, over the vibrant skirt.

© Getty Images Kate has donned her beloved Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt since 2018

Kate has had a love affair with her Emilia Wickstead checked skirt since 2018 when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The royal paired the tartan garment with a simple black cashmere cardigan by Brora.

Style aficionados and trendsetters alike will surely agree, we're hoping to see Kate stun in another fashionable tartan ensemble this Christmas.