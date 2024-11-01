Best fashion deals to expect for Black Friday 2024

With Black Friday 2024 fast approaching, it can feel a little overwhelming. Where to start, what to buy, do you actually need it or are you just buying it because it’s on offer?

Navigating the deals can feel like a minefield at times especially with the limited time you have to shop them. Your inbox is bombarded with sales and offers, constant ads about it wherever you look, it can all get a bit much. It’s important to keep in mind and consider whether you actually want it, rather than be stuck with a bunch of regretful purchases.

Well fashion lovers, you’re in luck. We’re starting to see the pre-Black Friday discounts trickle through. Although many brands are yet to announce that all-important magic discount for their Black Friday offering, there are still mega sales to note at the moment.

Our favourites? Topshop is currently offering 10% off selected styles with the discount expected to rise, while Net-A-Porter’s sale section is gearing up for a serious shopping bonanza for designer enthusiasts.

© Clueless

On the high street, H&M is offering up to 50% off its outerwear range, with bigger discounts expected with the official Black Friday sale.

For those in need of a lick of luxury, Farfetch is treating its customers to 25% off new-in products, and Black Friday isn’t even upon us yet.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 29th November and it’s already in our calendars. However, the sales start as early as the 1st November and carry on well after Cyber Monday, giving you more than enough time to snag a great deal. Whilst some websites may currently just say ‘sale’ rather than ‘Black Friday sale’, the deals have already begun.

Our Black Friday tips

It’s safe to say we’ve all been there: getting overwhelmed and over excited by the sales and buying things for the sake of it because it was 70% off. However, this year, we’re trying to plan ahead. A top tip we recommend is going through your favourite retailers and adding pieces into your wishlist, that way, if they go into the sale, you really have grabbed a bargain. It reduces your chances of impulse buying in the moment.

We also recommend making a mental note of scouring the sales for pieces you’ve wanted for a while but haven’t been a priority. Whether it’s a new pair of knee-high boots or a statement handbag, this could be the time to get your hands on it at a fraction of the cost.

Another top tip for the sales is to consider Christmas presents, it could be a great time for you to tick off your gifting list in one go.

But fear not, we’ve rounded up the best fashion deals ahead of the sales to give you ample time to prep.

Monica Vinader

© Monica Vinader

If you’re a newsletter subscriber, you’ll have early access to the Monica Vinader sale starting from the 18th November. The general sale begins on the 21st November and offers 30% off site-wide, with daily flash sales offering even higher discounts.

Wolf and Badger

© Wolf & Badger

Wolf and Badger’s Black Friday sale starts on the 14th November and runs right through until 4th December, offering an impressive 40% off selected styles.

Rachel Jackson

© Rachel Jackson

British jewellery brand Rachel Jackson’s sale begins on 27th November, running until 2nd December and is offering 25% off site-wide. 40% of their collections are personalised and could make the perfect thoughtful Christmas gift.

Sister Jane

© Sister Jane

Newsletter subscribers will get early access to the Sister Jane sale, starting on the 26th November, before the general sale on the 27th. Offering 30% off selected styles, nab a bargain on a perfect party wear look.

Astley Clarke

© Astley Clarke

British jewellery Astley Clarke will be offering up to 30% off, which is great to bear in mind ahead of Christmas for gifting ideas.