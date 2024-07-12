5 affordable watches you need in your collection

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As much as they are trend-led jewellery staples, watches are first and foremost heritage pieces.

Holding such sentimental value sadly doesn’t tend to come cheap. Head honcho watch brands like Rolex and Philippe Patek value their precious pieces akin to that of a house deposit. The Watch Pages notes that the average cost of a luxury watch will set you back approximately £10,000, which for many, is out of reach financially.

Thankfully, there are ample affordable watch brands to consider. Household names such as Swatch and Olivia Burton never fail to save the day with their pocket-friendly picks, which in no way sacrifice style in the name of budget.

The functional features of an everyday watch are just as important as its aesthetic. The straps, the face, the size - all factors that need to be pondered before purchase, even if you’re not splashing out on an Omega.

Take it from the Hackney hipsters, inexpensive renditions are the ones to watch (sorry.) Casio-clad Londoners are an increasingly common sight, particularly in Gen Z hubs Stoke Newington and Victoria Park. Carhartt cargos and questionable mullets also preferable when finessing the E1 streetwear aesthetic.

The art school appeal of said It-watches coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis means there’s near-to-no reason not to treat yourself to new, affordable watch. Not only do they look great, but they make for touching gifts, especially for that friend who is always fashionably late.

Discover the best affordable watches to add to your collection this season and break the sartorial mould without breaking the bank.

Best affordable watches to add to your contemporary collection:

AQ-230GA-9DMQYES Casio Step into timeless style with a Casio signature. This gold-toned wrist warrior blends retro charm with modern functionality, featuring an analog-digital display for the perfect mix of elegance and precision. Its stainless steel bracelet is sturdy and modern, making it the ultimate accessory for any occasion.



£57.90 AT CASIO

Boyfriend Mini Elevate Watch Larsson & Jennings Ensure you're always fashionably on time with this petite powerhouse of style. This watch by Larsson & Jennings dazzles with its chic mixed gold design and genderless look. Its 31mm case packs a punch, making it the perfect glam accessory for any outfit. £249 AT LARSSON & JENNINGS

34mm Bejewelled Forest Green & Two Tone Bracelet Watch Olivia Burton Radiating Gucci glamour, Olivia Burton's offering boasts a rich forest green dial, adorned with sparkling jewels, which is complemented by a sophisticated two-tone bracelet. Sized perfectly at 34mm, this watch is your ultimate accessory for turning heads and making a statement. £159 AT OLIVIA BURTON

Denim Blue Swatch Not one for metallics? Stick to a failsafe blue hue with Swatch's modern piece. The watch displays a chic denim blue dial and strap, bringing a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe to your wrist. A contrasting pink printed Swatch logo, pink hands and a biosourced case further feature. £106 AT SWATCH

Bracelet Watch Sekonda Featuring a square white dial and a gold-tone bracelet, this timeless Sekonda watch offers refinery and practicality in equal measure. Designed for both daily wear and evening soirées, the piece will effortless take you from day to night. £54.99 AT ASOS

