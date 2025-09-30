Gift Guide: Luxury gifts for pets 2025

Our pets may not demand the latest It-bag or cult beauty launch, but they remain the most deserving recipients of luxury indulgence. Unlike elusive family members or impossibly picky partners, our four-legged companions never feign delight - a squeaky toy or gourmet treat will always thrill without fail.

Yet let’s be honest: pet shopping is as much about us as it is about them. Owners relish the chance to style their pups and kittens in everything from tongue-in-cheek costumes to countryside-chic harnesses, or to line a toy basket with pieces destined for glorious destruction - be it a humble tennis ball or a parody ‘Chewy Vuitton’ bone.

Hilariously, luxury fashion has embraced the pet with open arms. Brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Louis Vuitton has all tapped into the human desire to spoil one's furry friend, creating beautiful collars, coats and dog bowls for owners to splash out on. Whether the love of your life is canine or feline, there are ample options to peruse in order to transform your baby into a fluffy fashionista.

© Gucci Gucci's Pet Campaign

Consider this your cue to lavish your favourite family member. Discover our edit of the most stylish pet gifts below.

Luxury gifts for pets 2025:

Small/Medium Collar Gucci Gucci is brimming with sweet, luxury picks for your beloved pooch. We love the crimson colourway of this gold-tinged collar - one designed for smaller canines with style. £310.00 AT GUCCI

Cotton Cricket Dog Jumper Ralph Lauren Spun from soft cotton in a cable-knit design, this timeless cricket sweater is primed for your pup with striped accents at the neckline and cuffs. Ralph Lauren's signature embroidered polo motif and a subtle back leash opening complete the look. £125.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Re-Nylon Dog Baseball Cap Prada Transform your pet into a Nineties style icon with a helping hand from Prada. The brand's adorable cap is cut from its signature nylon texture - topped off with the house's insignia triangle emblem. £410.00 AT MYTHERESA

Wide Dog Leash in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin Celine Cut from luxurious, buttery calfskin, Celine's trendy yet timeless leash is a subtle dose of luxury for your pup's accessories collection. Complete with the house monogram and metallic accents. £310.00 AT CELINE

Lounger Lords & Labradors Offer your pal a soothing haven with this unbelievably chic pet lounger, featuring gentle side-to-side motion, three adjustable recline settings and a removable, machine-washable seat cover for easy care.

£300.00 AT LORDS & LABRADORS

Wool Dog Sweater Dolce & Gabbana Coat your canine in warmth thanks to Dolce & Gabbana's plush wool jumper, perfect for wintertime when your beloved needs an extra layer of insulation. £385.00 AT DOLCE & GABBANA

Colour-Block Woven Medium Dog Bed Hay One for the maximalists - Hay's soft-touch pet bed is a colourful, fun addition to your home. Allow them to snooze in style thanks to the kaleidoscopic colourways of this striking bed - pawfect for modish dozing. £155.00 AT SEFLRIDGES

Dog Poo Logo-Embellished Woven Bag Charm Anya Hindmarch Anya Hindmarch is a go-to for playful, kitsch accessories - and the brand's pet range is no different. One to strap onto your pup's lead, this luxury choice is a functional fashion statement. Picking up poop has never looked so chic. £135.00 AT SELFRIDGES

My Doggie Cotton Dog Coat Loro Piana If quiet luxury is your signature aesthetic, then Loro Piana should be you first port of call. Crafted from double-faced cotton, this beige dog coat is made for the most suave of four-legged friends. £680.00 AT MYTHERESA

Large Herbarium Print Pet Bowl Gucci A beautiful bowl to be held onto for years to come, Gucci's porcelain pick showcases sprawling florals in a earthy green and white palette. £485.00 AT GUCCI

Helsinki The Levels Fit Me Play Centre Cat Tree Lords & Labradors The Helsinki Multi-Tier Cat Scratch Post by Lords & Labradors is a sleek, floor-to-ceiling cat tree designed to merge seamlessly into modern interiors. Crafted from durable wood, it features multiple levels, a cosy hammock, hanging toy, sisal-wrapped posts, and a hideaway cube.

£299.99 AT LORDS & LABRADORS

