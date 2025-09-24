Best autumn 2025 trends that you can shop at Marks & Spencers right now

Stop the press, pop your pumpkin spice latte to one side and listen up - the front row of fashion just got a new postcode, and it’s located somewhere between the Marks & Spencer bakery aisle and the cashmere section. Yes, we’re talking about good old Marks & Spencer - the one that your mum swears by for the best socks in the business and the kind of sandwiches that turn lunch into a religious experience. But this season, it’s not just Percy Pigs that M&S are serving, it’s our autumn/winter 2025 moodboard.
Picture this - fluffy coats that look like they’ve stepped straight off a runway in Paris, soft knits that could double up as emotional support systems, and tailoring so sharp it could slice through the fog on a drizzly autumn morning. The M&S design team clearly got the memo that quiet luxury is still having its main character moment, and they’re giving us staple pieces minus any terrifying price tags.
Alongside the office classics there are jewels tones and high shine moments that’ll transport you straight to the dance floor and let's face it, where else can you pick up a show stopping ensemble and a Colin the Caterpillar cake in one fell swoop?
AW25 trends to shop at Marks & Spencer:
A Touch of Leopard
Leopard print never fails to prowl back into our hearts and this season it's taken over our accessory drawer. Think sheer leopard tights peeking out under midi skirts teamed with kitten heels. The trick? Keep your palette minimal - black, cream and camel. Bonus points if you layer prints like a pro (mixing spots with stripes is officially legal this season.)
All that Glitters (is absolutely necessary)
Minimalism - go take a nap, because it's officially the season of all things sparkly - day or night. This season, crystal encrusted headbands, hhandbags glittering with diamanté and glitter-dusted ballet flats are elevating even the simplest outfits.
The new rule? Wear sparkle like you would wear denim - casually, often and without apology.
Oxblood Obsession
Burgundy's moody, grown-up cousin has had quite the year and its popularity shows no signs of waning. Oxblood is the shade that makes everything look expensive - from buttery soft trousers to slouchy knits. It's dramatic, rich and pairs perfectly with neutrals and pastels alike.
Want to dial up the impact? Go head-to-toe and team with lipstick in the same shade and lashings of gold jewellery.
Holy Cow! It's the print of the moment
The humble cow print gets its moment in the sun this season. It's bold, graphic and just kitchy enough to make every outfit Instagram-worthy. Use it sparingly for maximum impact. The palette is naturally neutral, which means it plays beautifully with autumn shades and even oxblood (see above.)
If you're feeling it, go full cowgirl with a statement coat. Yeehaw!
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.