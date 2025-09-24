Best autumn 2025 trends that you can shop at Marks & Spencers right now

Stop the press, pop your pumpkin spice latte to one side and listen up - the front row of fashion just got a new postcode, and it’s located somewhere between the Marks & Spencer bakery aisle and the cashmere section. Yes, we’re talking about good old Marks & Spencer - the one that your mum swears by for the best socks in the business and the kind of sandwiches that turn lunch into a religious experience. But this season, it’s not just Percy Pigs that M&S are serving, it’s our autumn/winter 2025 moodboard.

Picture this - fluffy coats that look like they’ve stepped straight off a runway in Paris, soft knits that could double up as emotional support systems, and tailoring so sharp it could slice through the fog on a drizzly autumn morning. The M&S design team clearly got the memo that quiet luxury is still having its main character moment, and they’re giving us staple pieces minus any terrifying price tags.

© Courtesy of Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencers has a cracking collection for AW25

Alongside the office classics there are jewels tones and high shine moments that’ll transport you straight to the dance floor and let's face it, where else can you pick up a show stopping ensemble and a Colin the Caterpillar cake in one fell swoop?

AW25 trends to shop at Marks & Spencer:

A Touch of Leopard

© Launchmetrics Saint Laurent AW25

Leopard print never fails to prowl back into our hearts and this season it's taken over our accessory drawer. Think sheer leopard tights peeking out under midi skirts teamed with kitten heels. The trick? Keep your palette minimal - black, cream and camel. Bonus points if you layer prints like a pro (mixing spots with stripes is officially legal this season.)

Animal Print Button Front Cardigan With Wool Marks & Spencer M&S knitwear is beloved for a reason. Add a splash of animal magic to your knitwear wardrobe. £36.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Animal Print Ruched Sleeve Midaxi Dress Marks & Spencer A proper transitional midi that will work just as well with boots and tights as bare legs. £46.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Leopard Print Hair Scrunchie Marks & Spencer For just a sneak peek of leopard print. Team with red. £8.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

All that Glitters (is absolutely necessary)

© Launchmetrics Chanel AW25

Minimalism - go take a nap, because it's officially the season of all things sparkly - day or night. This season, crystal encrusted headbands, hhandbags glittering with diamanté and glitter-dusted ballet flats are elevating even the simplest outfits.

The new rule? Wear sparkle like you would wear denim - casually, often and without apology.

Sequin Floral Midi Slip Skirt Marks & Spencer A slinky and sophisticated choice for party season AW25. £89.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Gem Detail Crew Neck Cardigan with Wool Marks & Spencer A delicate sprinkling of gem stones perfect for office and party alike. £50.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Embellished Mini Shift Dress Marks & Spencer A 60s inspired mini dress is always a flattering, comfortable and super stylish choice. £50.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Oxblood Obsession

© Launchmetrics Hermès AW25

Burgundy's moody, grown-up cousin has had quite the year and its popularity shows no signs of waning. Oxblood is the shade that makes everything look expensive - from buttery soft trousers to slouchy knits. It's dramatic, rich and pairs perfectly with neutrals and pastels alike.

Want to dial up the impact? Go head-to-toe and team with lipstick in the same shade and lashings of gold jewellery.

Alpaca Blend Textured Relaxed Jumper Marks & Spencer The ribbed collar and cuffs add a touch of luxury. £50.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Tie Neck Ruffle Blouse Marks & Spencer Add a splash of boho energy in this ruffled beauty. £35.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers Marks & Spencer A refreshing alternative to the black faux leather trousers that temporarily take over in AW. £39.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Holy Cow! It's the print of the moment

© Launchmetrics Zimmermann AW25

The humble cow print gets its moment in the sun this season. It's bold, graphic and just kitchy enough to make every outfit Instagram-worthy. Use it sparingly for maximum impact. The palette is naturally neutral, which means it plays beautifully with autumn shades and even oxblood (see above.)

If you're feeling it, go full cowgirl with a statement coat. Yeehaw!

Faux Fur Cow Print Trucker Jacket Marks & Spencer The trucker jacket gets a stylish upgrade in this super soft version. £70.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Cow Print Statement Stud Earrings Marks & Spencer A delicate little touch of cow print that will jazz up any ensemble. £15.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Cow Print Cuff Bracelet Marks & Spencer The cuff is officially back! And was spotted on the SS26 runway so will see you through until next season... £15.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.