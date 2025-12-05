Glossy hair is in for 2026 – here’s a simple four-step routine to achieve it

I have a confession: despite spending my days writing about the latest innovations and trending products in beauty, I had no idea what glycolic acid was until two weeks ago. Turns out, it’s a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to haircare. As the smallest alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) around, it’s able to penetrate hair fibres and laminate cuticles to provide serious gloss. In short, it’s a saviour for tired strands.

And whilst beachy waves will never officially be ‘out’, glossy hair is set to be a dominating trend in 2026 – just ask Hailey Bieber, Maya Jama and Sydney Sweeney. When our favourite It-girl celebrities start rocking new textures, it’s only natural that we follow suit. But how can you achieve glossy hair like the ‘dos currently dominating the red carpet?

© WireImage Glossy hair, like Hailey Bieber's, is set to be a dominating trend in 2026

Well, how I did it was with the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss range. The four-part routine is designed to inject serious shine, all in harmony with your hair’s natural brilliance. Better yet, it’s effective on all hair types, ranging from straight and wavy to curly and coily.

My review of the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss range

I’m instantly intrigued by any hair product billed as salon quality. L’Oréal’s Glycolic Gloss range is said to offer professional-esque results from the comfort of your own home, with salon-inspired technology that smooths the hair surface and reflects the light.

I’ve used it for the last two weeks and there’s only one word for the change I’ve seen in my hair: glazed. After every wash, my lengths look like they have been doused in Krispy Kreme donut glazing… in the best way possible.

Light seems to bounce off my head thanks to the shine, which lasts (for me) around two days after washing it – though some people find it lasts up to four days, according to reviews. Let’s delve into the four products, in the order you should use then…

With regular use of the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss range, you can achieve hair with a mirror-like finish

A closer look at the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss range

Step 1: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Sulphate-Free Shampoo

The opening step in L’Oréal’s new at-home glossing routine is, unsurprisingly, the shampoo. Infused with glycolic acid, it is able to penetrate the hair fibre with precision that cleans without stripping. The formula elevates shine, enhances smoothness and reinforces strength from within.

Step 2: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Conditioner

The second step of the glossing routine is the conditioner, formulated especially for hair in need of revival. Here, the glycolic acid complex travels deep into the strands to restore them from the inside out, whilst advanced conditioning agents help seal the cuticles, imparting a long-lasting sheen.

Step 3: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss 5 Minute Lamination Treatment

The crown jewel of L’Oréal’s four-step system is the lamination treatment. Applied to wet hair after conditioner and rinsed out after five minutes, it envelops each strand in a concentrated glycolic acid complex. This smooths and refines the cuticles, allowing hair to reflect light with clarity. Once dry, the result is a near-ethereal silkiness that’s almost otherworldly to run your fingers through.

Step 4: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum

The finale of the glycolic gloss regimen is the leave-in serum, providing protection against heat damage whilst extending the luminosity delivered by the preceding steps. If you have any lingering frizz or lacklustre texture after trying, this will smooth that away.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.