Kendall Jenner is named as the new face of L'Oréal Paris

Kendall Jenner has recently been named as the new face of L'Oréal Paris and is now fronting the brand's make-up campaigns, "I’m honoured to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it," says Kendall. "Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full circle moment."

© Kendall Jenner now fronts the brand's make-up campaigns

With a staggering 292 million followers (and counting) on Instagram, it's clear Kendall has a huge social media presence and at just 27, she's walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses including Chanel, Prada and Versace. The model is known for her more pared-back, natural girl aesthetic, appealing to Gen Z and their less-is-more style.

"L’Oréal Paris is honoured to announce our partnership with one of the most powerful women in the world. It’s a new high in our mission to empower every woman, everywhere," explained L'Oréal Paris' Global Brand President Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, "At any other time, Kendall Jenner might have been as successful as she is now, but her worth and her choices and her image might have been defined or even controlled by others. But nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.”

In celebration of the new partnership, Kendall explains what being a L'Oréal ambassador means to her, "For me, to be a L’Oréal Paris ambassador means standing with so many amazing ladies that have been working with the brand for years and promoting solidarity between women, a sisterhood that bonds women at every age, and lifestyle, and supports emotionally each other and promotes an inclusive and diverse beauty."

As part of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, Kendall shares a similar work ethic to her sisters and thrives off being her own person, "Being in charge of my image is such a blessing," she says. "I have had so much fun, especially in the last two years since launching a brand of my own. I feel I am coming into my womanhood more and more. I get my confidence in knowing my worth. And working hard for what I know I deserve."