Get a peek inside Michelle Keegan's amazing kitchen – complete with amazing wine fridge The Our Girl star got glammed up at home on Friday

Fans were given a rare insight into Michelle Keegan's home on Friday, as the Our Girl star got glammed up for an event. A photo of the Our Girl star was posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Krystal Dawn, and while her hair and makeup looked undeniably flawless, we were most excited by the chance to get a peek inside Michelle's kitchen.

The spacious room has fitted wooden cabinets, with stone worktops and glossy grey floor tiles. An integrated oven is visible in the background, as well as a huge wine fridge that has been filled with bottles of wine and champagne. Meanwhile, through a wide doorway to the side of Michelle a chic chrome console table can be seen in the hallway, topped with a lamp, a framed photo and a dog ornament.

Michelle Keegan posed in her kitchen for a glamorous snap on Friday

Michelle owns a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property with her husband Mark Wright in Essex, and occasionally gives a glimpse inside the stylish home on social media. Writing in her blog for HELLO! Online in 2014, the actress shared photos of some of the furniture they had selected for their bedroom, showing they had chosen glamorous mirrored bedside tables and console table, plus dazzling chandelier lights to transform their home into "a real sanctuary".

No doubt Michelle will since have added some pieces from the homeware collection she designed for Very, which is said to reflect Michelle's love of "hotel glamour and modern femininity" and also takes inspiration from the season's biggest fashion trends and colours, including millennial pink, muted grey and mixed metallic shades.

The Our Girl star has previously shared a selfie from her bathroom

Michelle has previously given her followers a look inside her bathroom in another Instagram snap. The actress posed for a selfie in front of the bathroom mirror, giving a glimpse at the bath, which has taps in the centre and a silver caddy placed over the top, so that Michelle can relax comfortably with her essentials close to hand. A built-in shelf next to the tub holds the actress' toiletries, while an additional wooden mirror is wall-mounted above, offering a glimpse at additional white shelving on the opposite wall.

