Love Island millionaire Charlie Brake shows off his incredible London house and lavish lifestyle The 23-year-old lives in one of London's most affluent areas

Love Island contestant Charlie Brake may have tried to keep his wealth a secret during his time in the villa, but he hasn't been able to resist showing off his luxury lifestyle and amazing home on Instagram before going on the ITV2 show. The 23-year-old, who revealed that his family are worth £400million after selling their catering business, lives in one of London's most affluent areas near Hyde Park.

Charlie lives in Hyde Park Gardens Mews, where the average property costs around £3.18million in July 2018. His terraced house is located on a pretty cobbled street, with a vibrant blue door and fittingly, his black Ferrari parked outside. "The new gaff #mewsliving," Charlie captioned a photo of his house, while he simply captioned another, "Home."

Love Island star Charlie Brake shared photos of his home on Instagram

The Islander's wealth comes from his family's former business Brakes, a catering supply company which was established by Charlie's grandfather and two brothers in 1958. The family sold their shareholding for £434million, and the business as a whole for £1.2billion, leaving Charlie in the lucky position where he doesn't need to work.

His wealth and lavish lifestyle is evident on social media, where Charlie shares photos from his amazing holidays to destinations like Thailand, Ibiza and Monaco, where his father lives, with his 285,000 followers.

The multi-millionaire lives near Hyde Park

We're sure he'll be inviting girlfriend Ellie Brown to his home, after she was left shocked upon learning about his wealth during their time in the villa. Charlie first opened up to Jack Fincham about his family business, saying: "My grandfather founded this food company, him and his brothers. We sold out. The final price – there were shareholders – but it went for about £400 million – but again, mate, it had nothing to do with me."

He added: "I'm not the kind of person shouting about it. Ellie, for example, it's very difficult for me to gauge whether someone likes me or wants to be there for the lifestyle."

