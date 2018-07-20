Whitney Port takes fans on an access-all-areas tour of her home The Hills star lives with her husband Tim and their baby boy Sonny

Whitney Port has given fans a rare peek inside her beautiful home as part of her YouTube video series. The former star of The Hills lives in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Studio City, Los Angeles, and has spent the past year working hard on renovating the residence.

Sharing details of her home on YouTube, Whitney wrote: "We moved in a week before Sonny was due, so as you can imagine, it has taken us a while to make progress! It is still a work in progress and probably always will be (the perks of being a homeowner right?!)."

Whitney Port gave fans a tour of her house

Whitney moved into the $1.5million (around £1.1million) home shortly before the birth of her son in August 2017 and wasted no time in redecorating, starting with the exterior of the property. The 33-year-old explained that the outside of her house was originally painted green but they decided to repaint, opting for a neutral grey colour instead.

Whitney lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son

The couple have opted for a similar neutral colour scheme inside, replacing "fake vinyl" flooring with hardwood across their formal sitting room, which Whitney says is their favourite place to entertain when they have visitors over. Meanwhile, their relaxed TV area doubles up as a playroom for her son Sonny, with a number of his toys and games scattered across the floor.

Whitney has added sentimental touches to her home

Whitney has added some sentimental touches throughout the property, including a poignant tribute to her late dad in the dining room. The walls have a striking hummingbird design in memory of her father, who passed away in 2013 after a battle with kidney cancer. "Someone once told me my dad is still on this earth as a hummingbird so it's really special we have those hand-painted on the wall," Whitney explained. Other personal touches throughout the home include framed photos from Whitney and Tim's wedding day, childhood photos of the couple and their families, as well as sweet snaps of their son.

It's not just the inside of their home that the couple have spent time working on, but also the garden, which has a swimming pool and different areas for entertaining and relaxing. "It was all very overgrown and we created these little hardscaped areas," Whitney said, while showing off their outdoor space.