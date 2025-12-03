Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' kitchen is surpisingly normal for Hollywood

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas looked as loved-up as ever as they posed together at home. The actress uploaded four photographs, and one caught them about to kiss. The Hollywood couple chose to pose for the pictures in their kitchen - revealing that it’s surprisingly lowkey.

Behind the couple, the tall cupboards were visible, in an off-white hue and next to that, a white marble countertop and set of drawers could be seen. The gold handles on the kitchen give it a luxe feel but it's certainly not as lavish a design as we've seen in other celebrity cooking spaces.

Zoe Seldana's kitchen, for example is much more lavish - decked out with marble as far as they eye can see, meanwhile Kendall Jenner has a mammoth kitchen with walk-in pantry.

On the side at Catherine's home, a coffee machine can also be seen - a staple in many households now. The star has made no secret of the fact that she’s partial to a cup or two. "Me when people try to talk to me before I’ve had my coffee," she joked as she shared a film still of her brandishing a knife.

The caption of their sweet snaps read: "I am exhausted, wiped out, pooped from being in the kitchen all Thanksgiving. I need a year to recover."

Fans adored the loved-up display and took to the comments section to share the love. "You are so beautiful!! You both make such an amazing couple!! Much love to the both of you!" penned one follower, and another added: "Love these pics!!!"

© Photo: Getty Images The pair are still so in love

Catherine and Michael's love story

The couple first locked eyes at the 1996 Deauville Film Festival in France, went on to marry in 2000, and the rest is history! They share son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22, plus Michael is also a dad to son Cameron, 46, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Getty Catherine Zeta Jones and attend Michael Douglasat their wedding rehearsal dinner on November 17, 2000

Michael took a risk with his chat-up line that first night as he simply said: "I want to be the father of your children."

Catherine replied: "I've heard a lot about you, I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time for me to say goodnight," Michael told Jonathan Ross on his show in 2016.

Worldwide property portfolio

© Instagram Their NY home features eight bedrooms

Michael and Catherine have an extensive property portfolio and own luxury homes in America, Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. One of their residences is a sprawling estate in Irvington and another is Michael's beloved home, Villa S'Estaca, in Majorca, It is unclear which of these properties the pictures were taken, but it would make sense to be stateside, given the fact that Catherine referenced Thanksgiving celebrations.

In my five years working for HELLO!, writing about celebrity homes, it has become apparent that many A-listers use their wealth wisely, investing in properties all around the world. Some use them as bases, so they have a familiar place to stay when abroad, and others rent them out to make a profit. Another popular move we've seen is celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres building property to flip it and sell it again quickly.