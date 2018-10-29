Lorraine Kelly reveals the one thing she's done at home to keep daughter Rosie close The TV presenter’s only daughter is working in Singapore

Lorraine Kelly has revealed how she always keeps her daughter Rosie close despite her living and working in Singapore for the last two years. The TV presenter, who has just returned from a week-long break to visit her daughter, wrote about how she felt when Rosie moved out in a column for The Sun.

"After she graduated and then left to work in Singapore (where she has been for more than two years) I’ve kept her room exactly the same so that it feels that she will come back home any second," Lorraine wrote. "I miss her but I’m so proud that she had the gumption and confidence to travel and work abroad."

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve's only daughter lives in Singapore

The 58-year-old also explained how she stays in touch with Rosie, making the effort to catch up while on her way to work at ITV. "Thank the Lord for WhatsApp video calls. The time difference in Singapore means I can talk to her during her lunch hour when I’m on the way to work early in the morning," Lorraine said. "It’s tough to let your children go, but you need to let them fly."

While Rosie still has her own bedroom at her parents’ home, there is one very big difference – Lorraine and her husband Steve Smith have relocated to Buckinghamshire from their former family home in Dundee. Lorraine previously said it made sense to downsize after their daughter moved out, and the move also meant she was closer to work.

Lorraine has relocated to Buckinghamshire since Rosie left home

"My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now," Lorraine told Wayfair for the launch of their summer 2018 campaign. "Besides making sure the house truly feels like home, my main priority is getting the garden in shape for the summer."

The popular TV presenter has since shared a glimpse at her new home, showcasing her gorgeous garden and a sneak peek inside her bedroom, where her beloved pet dog Angus was relaxing.

