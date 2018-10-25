Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ bedroom The couple shared a look inside their home in their new documentary

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have given fans a rare peek inside their bedroom while filming their new documentary. The couple, who live together in Surrey, learned that making some changes in their bedroom could help them both to get a better night’s sleep – most notably, covering over the television that is mounted on the wall opposite the bed.

The TV presenters both suffer from sleep disorders and learned tips on how to improve their rest for the channel 5 documentary, How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep. Their bedroom appears to be a relaxing space for a peaceful night’s rest, with a large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions. White bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side, and fitted wardrobes are another sleek storage solution.

Ruth and Eamonn’s bedroom has a neutral colour scheme, with cream curtains hanging at the two windows opposite the bed, and a complementary chaise longue resting on a fluffy rug.

The This Morning hosts share a £3.25million mansion in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, complete with six bedrooms and a large garden. Keen chef Ruth often shares cooking tutorials from their kitchen, while her living room doubles up as a spot for home workouts. Meanwhile, Eamonn has his own special retreat - a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia and the Manchester United Opus.

Photos shared by the couple on social media show they have favoured natural tones throughout the house, although there’s no escaping the bold red memorabilia that pays homage to Eamonn’s favourite football team in his very own hideaway!

Eamonn has also gone to great lengths to keep the garden perfectly-preened, and previously showcased the manicured hedges that line their alleyway, telling fans he takes "great pride" in keeping the space tidy, even though Ruth mocks him for it.

