Lorraine Kelly gives fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom

Lorraine Kelly couldn't resist sharing a photo of her pet dog Angus relaxing in her bed on Thursday - offering a peek inside her bedroom in the process! The ITV Lorraine presenter, who relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee earlier in the year, wrote on Instagram: "My baby boy Angus #puppiesofinstagram #borderterrier #gorgeous #cute #love."

The close-up snap of her pet was undeniably cute, but also gave a glimpse at her bedroom decor, which appears to be decorated in a stylish grey and white colour scheme. The bedding is plain in a pale grey hue, while the walls are painted in a slightly darker complementing shade.

Lorraine and her husband moved home a few months ago, after selling their seven-bedroom mansion in Dundee for £845,000. The couple have moved to a smaller property in Buckinghamshire so she can be closer to work in London, with Lorraine explaining that it also made sense after her daughter Rosie left home.

"My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now," Lorraine told Wayfair, for the launch of their summer 2018 campaign. "Besides making sure the house truly feels like home, my main priority is getting the garden in shape for the summer. I got a really gorgeous table and chairs set from Wayfair for the porch, which is so classy and comfortable. I know I'll be spending a lot of time sitting on the soft, squishy cushions reading a book, or doing some writing or homework for my show, or just chilling with friends. We also got a new barbecue and a swing seat, which is something I have always wanted since I was a little girl."

Lorraine also shared a look at her new garden when she hosted friends during the summer. The 58-year-old looked relaxed as she sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table was laid out for dinner, with five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sun sets.

