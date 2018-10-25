Emma Willis shows off her impressive abs – and kitchen – in new envy-inducing snap Is there anything she can’t do?

They say abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym – and that was quite literally the case for Emma Willis on Thursday, as she showcased some impressive strength by mastering a headstand in the middle of her kitchen floor. The Celebrity Big Brother host couldn’t resist sharing a photo with fans after perfecting the pose, which she said she hadn’t been able to do since she was a child.

"Haven’t done one of these since I was 10. Next stop, a handstand," Emma captioned the post, which showed her practicing a headstand in a T-shirt and fitness tights, while resting on a rug. The post amazed fans for more reasons than one – both Emma’s toned abs, and her gorgeous kitchen!

Emma Willis practiced a headstand in her kitchen

Many of Emma’s followers quickly commented on the post, with one writing: "OMG I’m in awe." A second said: "Oh Emma, look at your kitchen!" Another wrote: "Those abs tho."

As well as showcasing Emma’s fitness skills, the photo did offer a sneak peek inside her huge kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and even a separate lounge area with an armchair and wall-mounted TV. However, the stone flooring doesn’t appear to be the most comfortable for practicing headstands, and she may have been better off venturing outdoors to the garden.

The mum-of-three has previously shown husband Matt in their huge kitchen

Matt and Emma’s garden is accessible via patio doors from the kitchen, and appears equally impressive, with a large patio area and a huge lawn where their children can play. We bet they have hours of fun in their play house, which has a slide leading back down to the ground.

Emma and her husband Matt Willis live in Hertfordshire with their three children, Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace. The couple often give glimpses inside the family home in their social media posts, and Emma has such a passion for interior design she recently launched her own collection for Dunelm, which she has already started to kit out the house with, starting with her daughter’s bedroom.

