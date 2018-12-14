Royal family shares Christmas tree snap from lavish London home It’s as impressive as you’d imagine

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her family are celebrating Christmas in style! The Crown Princess has showcased the decorations at her London home on social media – and they are as lavish as you would expect. “Our tree is up!” Marie-Chantal captioned a photo that showed her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos, putting the finishing touches to their tree while one of their sons looked on.

The family have chosen an incredibly tall Christmas tree to take pride of place in their living room, with Prince Pavlos unable to reach the top even while standing on a chair. The tree is adorned with classic white fairy lights and an array of traditional decorations including pine cones, red and gold baubles and angels.

Princess Marie-Chantal showed off her amazing Christmas tree on Instagram

Not only is the tree spectacular, but so too is the living room, with several fans commenting on the décor. The room has incredibly high ceilings with large windows that appear to lead out onto a small balcony. And while there is a neutral colour scheme of soft cream and taupe shades, Marie-Chantal has added character with a striped rug, fluffy faux fur armchair and a cream chaise longue chair.

The Greek royals divide their time between London and New York, and own incredible homes in both cities. Their London residence is based in Chelsea and is worth an estimated £2.4million. It was styled by acclaimed interior designer François Catroux, and has featured in several social media posts shared by Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Marie-Olympia.

The Greek royals own several properties around the world

The lucky family also own a country retreat in Yorkshire, a Cotswolds home, a property on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, and their New York apartment, so they’re spoiled for choice of where to celebrate the holidays together. Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos will no doubt be planning to spend Christmas with their five children; Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

