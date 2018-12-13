Rachel Riley talks home life with Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev – and their special Christmas tradition The couple met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Rachel Riley has opened up about her home life with boyfriend Pasha Kovalev, and the Christmas tradition they have adopted since they started dating in 2013. The Countdown host, who met her professional dancer partner on Strictly Come Dancing, said they have taken to buying a Christmas decoration from every holiday destination they visit.

"We do have an official Christmas tree ceremony at home. Because Pasha and I, wherever we’ve travelled in the world, we buy a little Christmas decoration as our souvenir," Rachel told Countdown host Nick Hewer on the show. "So I’ll do the tree and I’ll leave them ones, so we can remember where we’ve been and put them on together at the end. And then turn it on but we’re the only ones that are there but it’s great."

Rachel recently showcased her and Pasha’s Christmas decorations on Instagram, and it is certainly filled with an eclectic array of decorations, including a replica Manchester United football shirt, a pocket watch and an array of animals. The couple have also put some Russian dolls on their fireplace that feature characters including a snowman and Father Christmas.

Other items Rachel has on display in her living room include a Poinsettia plant, some framed photos, as well as a gold metallic lamp. It looks like the perfect place for Rachel and Pasha to relax once he returns from a long day of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals; as well as a sofa topped with red velvet cushions, there is also a cosy window seat in the bay window, with an array of cushions adorned with dog and cat motifs.

Rachel and Pasha live together in London and are happily settled, although Rachel admitted she doesn’t plan to marry Pasha in the future. Speaking to Radio Times, she said: "I am in love now. I don’t feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

