Tom Fletcher divides fans after doing this in his family home

Tom Fletcher has sparked debate among fans after revealing he has already put a Christmas tree up in his home – seven weeks early! The Christmasaurus author shared a photo of his decorated tree in an Instagram post at the weekend, and revealed he was feeling so festive he had even made mince pies for his family.

"One for the office… it’s for 'research'," Tom captioned the photo of his Christmas tree, which had been decorated with red and gold baubles, beads and fairy lights, and took pride of place next to the piano in his office.

However, his decision to put decorations up so early divided his fans, with many telling the McFly frontman it was simply too soon. "Way toooo soon," one commented. "Noooo it’s only November," another wrote. But others were feeling similarly festive, with one fan telling Tom she had also put her Christmas tree up over the weekend, while another was tempted to follow suit. "My hubbie is wrestling with me to stop me putting our decs up, but you have given me an idea – he can’t stop me putting one up in my office," she wrote.

Tom also showed that Christmas had well and truly arrived in the Christmas household, as he and wife Giovanna Fletcher made mince pies with their sons. The dad-of-three shared a photo of a jar of mincemeat on Instagram, writing: "Not an ad, I just blooming love mince pies!"

Christmas is set to be even more magical for Tom and Giovanna this year as it will be their first with the newest addition to the family – baby Max – who was born in August. The couple have been settling into life as a family of five for the past few weeks, and it appears their sons Buzz and Buddy are just as besotted with their baby brother. One recent photo shared by Giovanna shows Buddy giving Max his "most prized possession", a Winnie the Pooh toy, while the proud mum has also written: "It melts my heart that the boys love their littlest brother so much!"

