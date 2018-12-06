Strictly's Zoe Ball just bought herself the most amazing early Christmas present It’s the perfect addition to her new home

Zoe Ball has treated herself to a very early Christmas present – and it’s the perfect addition to her new home! The Strictly: It Takes Two host showcased her new buy in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing she’d splashed out on a movie poster from the original remake of A Star is Born, starring Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

"Happy Christmas to me," Zoe captioned a photo of the framed poster hanging on her wall, adding that she "couldn’t resist" buying it. The nostalgic item sparked much discussion from her followers, who shared Zoe’s love for the film.

Zoe Ball bought herself a classic movie poster for her house

It appears Zoe is such a fan that one of her friends bought her another piece of homeware dedicated to the film – a candle adorned with a picture of Barbara Streisand. "You know me so well," she wrote, tagging the friend who had bought her the gift.

Of course, Zoe deserves to treat herself after a successful few months; not only is she coming to the end of another series of the BBC2 Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, but she’s also set to take over as the host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show in January 2019, replacing Chris Evans.

The Strictly host appears to be a big fan of Barbara Streisand

It’s been a big year for Zoe both personally and professionally, as she also relocated from her home in Brighton to a small village in East Sussex in February. The TV host moved to a £970,000 cottage that she has been unable to resist showing off on social media, sharing photos of her beautiful walled garden and kitchen renovations, with the help of her boyfriend Michael Reed.

Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely." Zoe also told her radio listeners that her new home is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer."

