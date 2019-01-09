Georgia and Danny Jones have the best early birthday present for their son Cooper Cooper turns one on 27 January

Georgia and Danny Jones have found the best way to treat their son Cooper for his first birthday. The McFly musician and his wife are decorating a new room for their baby boy, complete with the cutest wallpaper – and their fans love it!

Although it's still a work in progress, Georgia couldn't resist taking to Instagram to share a photo of the room on Wednesday, sharing a look at their statement wallpaper, which features a cartoon world map print. "I'm so happy with how this wallpaper turned out! Hopefully it means he will be better at geography than me," she joked. "Cooper's new room is slowly taking shape! Can't wait to get him moved in!!"

Georgia and Danny Jones have decorated their son Cooper's new room

It appears the couple are moving Cooper into a bigger room from his original nursery, which was decorated in a muted white and grey colour scheme. Georgia previously shared a video from Cooper's nursery on YouTube, and inspired her followers with details of the furniture she had bought and "highly organised drawers" she had prepared ahead of her baby's birth, filled with nappies, cotton wool, baby wipes and various baby cleaning products, as well as neatly folded babygros.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms

Danny and Georgia welcomed their first child together in January 2018, and introduced him in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. Speaking about becoming a dad, Danny told HELLO!: "I keep looking at him and going we created him, we created those ears, those fingers, those toes." Georgia added: "It just melts my heart to see them together. As soon as Cooper was born and he went straight on to Danny’s chest, he was in bits."

The couple previously showed their son's nursery on Instagram

In July, Georgia revealed that she would love to have another baby in the future. When asked by a fan if she will have more children in a YouTube Q&A session, Georgia said: "I don’t think I want to go through labour again just yet but I loved being pregnant and I obviously love having Cooper but I just can't imagine having another baby while he is still young. But we will be having more, maybe just one more, potentially two, if we can. I am not sure when, but it will happen."

STORY: Georgia Jones opens up about Coopers' dramatic birth

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.